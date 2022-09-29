Simon Harris says universities who criticise €40m funding ‘need a dose of reality'

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris responded to criticism from universities about Budget funding for higher education by saying “we have to keep the lights on and make sure no one goes cold”.

Mr Harris said the Budget was framed in the context of a war in Europe and a cost of living crisis and “there does need to be a dose of reality”.

Earlier this week, the Irish Universities Association (IUA) said it was “very disappointed” at the €40m included in the Budget to address historic underfunding of the sector.

A report to Government identified a €307m funding deficit, largely arising from austerity cuts a decade ago. The Government has committed to closing that gap.

The IUA asked that this Budget front-load funding to address the deficit and sought €170m to allow for the recruitment 730 more academics, as well as support staff, to improve student:staff ratios.

Student: staff ratios in Ireland are well below international averages and are blamed for the relatively poor performance on Irish universities in international rankings.

The €40m is part of an overall additional investment of €150m in the higher education sector this year.

While most of the €40m will go on staffing in universities and technological universities and other colleges, €2m will be used to forge stronger pathways between further and higher education, intensive work on which is underway.

Defending the €40m, Mr Harris said it would allow for the recruitment about 300 staff in higher education, and said ”there was a lot more money” in the Budget for the sector.

In a reference to the energy subsidy for the sector, Mr Harris said: “If I hadn’t given them money to keep the lights on, that would have come out of core funding”.

He also referred to the extra capitation funding for all new students from next year, as part of the Government’s Funding the Future strategy for the sector. The State grant to college for each new student will rise from €6,500 this year to €8,200 next year at a cost of €32m.

“They have to look at this as a total package,” he said.

The minister confirmed that students on grants will receive their double monthly payment to help cushion again inflation in December, while grant increases of 10pc to 14pc will kick in from the new year, as part of longer term reforms.

Other measures to support students and apprentices arising from this year’s Budget include:

All apprenticeship fees will be reduced by a third this year

For mature “second chance” students the time period for a full break in studies will be reduced from five years to three

Income up to €14,000 generated under the rent-a-room scheme will not be considered when calculating reckonable income for the 2023/24 student grant scheme;

A once-off €1,000 reduction in the undergraduate student contribution fee for students eligible for the free fees initiative

Once-off increase of €1,000 to support post graduate students who meet the eligibility criteria for a postgraduate fee contribution grant, bringing it from €3500 to €4,500

A further €8m investment in the Student Assistance Fund for the 2022/23 academic year.

There will be a permanent €500 reduction in the undergraduate student contribution from next year for families with an income of less than €100,000, and for households with an annual income between €55,240-€62,000, the contribution will be capped at €1,500.

“Giving students and their families some peace of mind in these challenging times is at the heart of everything we are trying to do with these Budget measures,” Mr Harris said.