Simon Harris says reversal of Leaving Cert grade inflation should start next year

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says Leaving Cert grade inflation should start winding back from next year.

This year’s Leaving Cert results remained 7pc higher than in 2019, after Education Minister Norma Foley intervened to ensure they were no lower than the record levels hit in 2021 and 2022.

Mr Harris said his Cabinet colleague had not consulted him in advance but he said she took the right approach.

There was a need to “avoid a cliff edge” and there was a need for fairness to a Leaving Cert student this year applying to the CAO who might have been up against a Leaving Cert student from previous years applying, Mr Harris said.

However, Mr Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the reversal of grade inflation should start next year.

He added that “It's not going to happen in one year and I don’t think it can happen in one go".

The minister noted that “huge progress” had been made by the Department of Education on a number of fronts relating to the Leaving Cert and CAO offers, which have been disrupted since 2020 because of the impact of Covid-19 on education.

He said Leaving Cert results were back to August, as were CAO offers and a number of the Covid-related discretion options on Leaving Cert papers were now removed.

"So this year has been a relatively normal year in terms of the Leaving Cert process and I think that now provides the space and the bandwidth for my department and the State Examinations Commission to begin that discussion about how you unwind grade inflation."

Leaving Cert grade inflation meant points for college courses overall were at a high level, although 60pc of honours degree courses saw a drop.

This is partly attributed to the opening of extra college places, particularly in healthcare and education courses, as well the 1,600 drop in the number of students achieving a H1 in Leaving Cert maths, which is worth 125 points.

This year, 952 students scored the maximum, 625, Leaving Cert points, a significant drop from a peak of 1,342 in 2022, although still ahead of 207 in 2019 the last Leaving Cert before Covid.

There was also a drop to 1,848 in those achieving 600-624 points, from around 2,000 in 2021 and 2022.

Mr Harris said that he believed that the system had “worked reasonably well" this year,

“Despite the grade inflation this year, we’ve seen more students getting their first choice this year than really any recent year at all and we’ve actually now seen college points fall for 60pc of courses yesterday," he said.