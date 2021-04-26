Simon Harris rules out student loan scheme to pay for future funding of higher education

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has definitively ruled out a student loan scheme to support future funding of the higher education sector.

The minister has previously indicated that he does not favour loans, but today he was very clear that they will not be part of the solution to the funding issue in higher education.

Mr Harris confirmed to a Seanad committee that “student loans won’t be a direction we will be going in”.

Read More

The Government is awaiting an economic analysis of the funding options for higher education from a European Commission expert body before deciding the next step in putting the sector on a sustainable financial footing. The outcome of the EU review is expected by June.

The three funding options set out in the Cassells Report 2016 all involved varying degrees of greater public investment, in one case supported by a student loan scheme. That proved highly controversial with the public and politically unpopular

Mr Harris told the Seanad Committee that he has been “engaging intensively” with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the funding issue and expected to make significant progress on the matter in the second half of the year.

The minister also told the committee that work was continuing on identifying where extra college places could be opened in September to accommodate additional pressures arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main focus of today’s meeting of the Seanad Special Select Committee was the impact of Brexit on the higher and further education sectors.

Mr Harris updated members on developments around a memorandum of understanding signed by the Irish and UK governments, which committed to the maintenance of access to each other’s education systems on an ‘as is’ basis, such as in relation to student fees and grants.

He said his officials had been working with their counterparts in the UK to elaborate on the commitment and a draft had been agreed. It is now with the Attorney General before going to a Cabinet meeting within weeks.

Committee members raised concerns about the students from Ireland who go to Scotland to study, often for health professions such nursing and occupational therapy, arising from the recent announcement that they would now be liable or fees of £9,250 a year.

Mr Harris agreed that it was a “significant change, before Brexit Irish students could avail of Scottish free fees, but now they can’t”.

He noted that Irish students would be able to access low-interest student loans that are usually only available to the Scottish and he was in discussion with the Scottish Education Minister John Swinney about a scholarship scheme.

The minister also told the committee that arrangements are being put in place to enable higher education students from Northern Ireland to have access to the EU Erasmus+ programme, by registering on a temporary basis with a college in the Republic, which would also embrace further education students.

Although CAO applications from Northern Ireland are up this year, Mr Harris expressed concern about a decline in recent years in the number of students coming south to pursue third-level study.

Mr Harris has asked his officials to engage with the Higher Education Authority and the higher education representative associations to explore reasons for the decline and said he “ would certainly like to see mobility increase”.

He said Brexit was never going to be easy, no matter what steps Ireland took to minimise the impact, the relationship between Ireland and the UK was and would continue to change.

The minister said he wants to deepen relationships. “The well-being, socially, professionally and personally of all on both islands will always be linked, and I am determined to play my part to ensure that all on the island of Ireland will continue to benefit from the rich and vibrant collaborations between our education and research systems” he said.