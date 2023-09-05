Shocking level of child exposure to bullying, grooming and explicit content online

New report says girls suffer most, with 43pc saying they were targets of cyber bullying

'Children feel devices have taken over their lives,' Principal of Dublin primary school says

The shocking levels of cyber-bullying, contact from strangers and exposure to sexual or violent content that Ireland’s eight- to 16-year-olds face online is detailed in a new report.

One in four (25pc) children aged eight to 12 experienced online bullying in the past year, and it was even worse for 12- to 16-year-olds, with two in five (40pc) victimised.

Girls suffer most, with 43pc reporting that they were targets, compared with 30pc of boys.

Posting pictures without permission, creation of fake profiles and being excluded from chat groups were among the most commonly reported forms of cyber bullying.

Other risks highlighted in the report include the extent to which eight- to 12-year-olds are vulnerable to contact from people they do not know and, ­potentially, grooming.

As many as 42pc of young boys and 27pc of girls have gamed with a stranger online, according to the annual trends and usage report from the online safety charity CyberSafeKids.

The report is based on a survey of more than 5,000 eight- to 16-year-olds conducted between September 2022 and June 2023.

It also points to the problem of children and young people posting videos of themselves online, which grows with age and which is more common among girls.

Some 26pc of girls aged eight to 12 posted videos of themselves, rising to 50pc of 12- to 16-year-old girls. For both age groups, the figure for boys was 18pc.

While girls were more likely to post videos, boys were more likely – 28pc compared with 6pc – to play over-18s games, some of which contain explicit content. Among children aged eight to 12, 15pc played games rated over 18.

More than one in four (26pc) children had seen or experienced something online in the last year that “bothered” them, such as sexual or violent content.

The findings have triggered calls for a more urgent and multi-faceted response to the dangers facing children online.

CyberSafeKids CEO Alex Cooney said the issue was not being sufficiently addressed in Ireland’s education system or by the social media companies.

“Our data shows children are extremely active on social media, often unsupervised, leaving them highly vulnerable to bullying, grooming and exposure to violent or sexual content,” she said.

“We’ve been reporting on these ­patterns for the past seven years, but not enough is being done.”​

Ms Cooney urged the Government to invest heavily in more resources and campaigns to support both parents and educators.

Carmel Hume, principal of Presentation Primary School in Terenure, with students (from left) Cassie Kelly, Marlenka Badura and Ava Allen. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“Whilst organisations like CyberSafeKids barely have the funding to survive, many online service providers report annual profits in the billions,” she said.

High levels of smart device ownership – such as a phone, tablet, laptop or gaming console – make it easier for young people to engage online.

While most parents hold off buying a mobile phone until a child is 11, 93pc of eight to 12-year-olds and close to 100pc of 12- to 16-year-olds have some sort of smart device.

Among eight- to 12-year-olds, YouTube is the most popular app, followed by WhatsApp, TikTok and Snapchat.

The report points to different levels of parental supervision, with 73pc of 12- to 16-year-olds saying they can go online whenever they want, while 31pc of children aged eight to 12 have unrestricted access.

The survey found children themselves do not put sufficient emphasis on protecting their privacy and restricting contact with strangers, often choosing to have public accounts and friends and followers they do not know.

Not only are children exposed to a range of risks, but when something undesirable happens online, they may not tell anyone.

Only 52pc of eight to 12-year-olds and 39pc of 12 to 16-year-olds told a parent or trusted adult that they were being bullied. Between a quarter to a third of children did not tell anyone (28pc of younger children and 34pc of older children).

The impact of negative online behaviours on children is all too obvious to teachers and school principals.

Carmel Hume, principal of Presentation Primary School in Terenure, Dublin, said she worries about the influence of social media on image and body positivity. She said the report confirmed the findings of the school’s teachers and she urged parents and guardians to “exercise stronger control”.

“Children feel disempowered by ­social media, especially in large group chats. They are afraid to leave a group, and afraid to speak up if they see others being ridiculed,” she said.

“We were shocked by the number of children who had access to their smartphones in their bedrooms late at night. Many slept with phones under their pillows.

“Negative commentary online has become normalised and the nuances of face-to-face communication and engagements are being lost.”