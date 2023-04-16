‘Shocking beyond belief’: Education Minister Norma Foley gets hundreds of letters of concern over changes to sex education in schools

Hundreds of letters have been sent to Education Minister Norma Foley by medical professionals, parents, teachers and school principals over plans to reform sex education classes at primary and secondary school level.

The correspondence, seen by the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act, was received in the past eight months, with many people questioning plans for children to be taught about a range of subjects including masturbation, pornography and consent. The tone of the letters ranges from concern to outright hostility, with some threatening to remove their children from classes.

The letters are in response to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment’s (NCCA) plan to update the Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum in primary and secondary schools.

The new SPHE junior-cycle curriculum will be rolled out this September and cover topics such as sexuality and gender identity, which latter it will define as “a person’s felt internal and individual experience of gender, which may or may not correspond with the sex registered at birth”.

It will also cover consent and the influence of pornography. The updated senior curriculum is expected to be rolled out in September 2025 and the updated primary school curriculum will be taught from September 2026.

In the correspondence, one parent asks: “Why are the NCCA getting away with putting sexual material on the reading list for young children?

“Why do reading lists for young children include a book called I Am Gay [sic], which describes and encourages masturbation with other males. It’s not good enough to say it’s an NCCA issue and problem.”

(The book, actually titled This Book is Gay, by Juno Dawson, has since been removed from sex education resources for schools.)

Another parent, an A&E nurse, describes proposals “to teach and show pornography as well as masturbation to young children” as “shocking beyond belief”.

A primary school teacher questions teacher-training videos referenced in NCCA resources for the junior cycle, which instruct teachers “how to socially transition a primary school child from a girl to a boy”.

The teacher complains that NCCA resources also include books such as The Boy in The Dress and My Princess Boy.

A post-primary teacher says she is “deeply concerned about the graphic content” of books on the curriculum.

She says she will “remove my children from any classroom” that teaches any theory “outside a solid and scientific basis”.

She also says “teachers who do not believe in ‘gender identity’ should have the right to express their views without being bullied or called trans- or homophobic”.

​An IACP-accredited psychotherapist writes that they “have encountered countless number of individuals who were exposed to pornography at a young age. Many children who have been exposed to such material long before they are able to handle it face the justice system as adults because of illegal sexual behaviour, mainly against women and children”.

The psychotherapist adds: “Please do not accept that ‘upskilling teachers’ to become more equipped to educate children in this area is a plausible solution. A person skilled at administering poison still administers poison.”

​The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) has come out in support of reforming sex-education classes in primary and secondary schools, believing it to be an important step forward in the age of the smartphone.

Dee Higgins, a volunteer who works on the ISPCC’s 24-hour listening service, told the Sunday Independent the smartphone has radically changed the nature of some calls to the helpline, by making porn so readily available.

“Over the last few years, the way young men and boys are talking about girls has become a lot more aggressive. From the age of 11 they are using words like dildo and c***, and I know by the language they use that they are watching more violent and extreme porn,” she said.

“We have heard from girls who are 12 or 13 and they have been choked or physically hurt [in a sexual encounter] and they think it’s their fault because they might have liked the boy and they had innocent expectations of a kiss.

“There is an increase in boys who are taking it so much further because they think that’s what’s expected of them.”

Children are also being encouraged to send nude photos, she said, adding: “Someone might target them and say, ‘I’ll send you €20 credit if you send me a nude photo’. Can you imagine how a 12-year-old would feel — the guilt and everything associated with it?”

​The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has been training professionals, including teachers, about how to talk to teenagers about sex in a changed world. Their BodyRight programme and their Let’s Get Real programme contain some elements that will feature in the new junior SPHE classes.

Noleen Blackwell of the DRCC says the revamp cannot come soon enough.

“Last month I met a mother who looked petrified. She said, ‘My 15-year-old son is looking at porn the whole time. What can I do?’ I reassured her this curriculum was coming down the tracks, but the truth is it will be too little, too late for her son. I’m hearing the same concerns constantly from parents.”​

Emer Aherne, an SPHE coordinator at Terenure College, Dublin, has completed both programmes and says she will be putting her training into practice at the school in the coming weeks.

“Teenage boys are getting most of their information from the likes of Andrew Tate [the controversial TikTok influencer]. That’s the reality. And he can be a role model for more vulnerable students,” she said.

“If we can educate and inform young people around the areas of sexual violence, consent and pornography, and if they feel they can have this opportunity to talk to us about it, then we can deal with it.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The letters are a sample of the varied correspondence received by the department in response to the NCCA plans to update the integrated SPHE and Relationships and Sexuality Education curriculum.

“Consultation is a key aspect of the NCCA’s work, and a three-month public consultation period was open to members of the public who wished to engage on the new junior-cycle curriculum.

“The draft junior-cycle specification, as published last year for consultation, is designed to help build life skills that young people need growing up in a fast-changing and complex world.

“An updated SPHE curriculum is due to be ready, following public consultations, for the senior cycle in 2024 and at primary level from 2025.”

