‘Shocking beyond belief’: Education Minister Norma Foley gets hundreds of letters of concern over changes to sex education in schools

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Hundreds of letters have been sent to Education Minister Norma Foley by medical professionals, parents, teachers and school principals over plans to reform sex education classes at primary and secondary school level.

The correspondence, seen by the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act, was received in the past eight months, with many people questioning plans for children to be taught about a range of subjects including masturbation, pornography and consent. The tone of the letters ranges from concern to outright hostility, with some threatening to remove their children from classes.

