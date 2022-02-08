Shakespeare optional as Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams to start on June 8

Leaving Cert and Junior Cycle exam will start, as usual, on the week of the June Bank Holiday, on Wednesday June 8.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has confirmed the arrangements along with publishing detailed guidance for Leaving Cert students on the extensive changes to papers this year to take account of Covid-related disruption.

Students will have more choice and fewer questions to answer in the standard time period, as happened in Leaving Cert 2021.

The SEC has published a subject by subject explainer to the changes on its website, while the 2021 exam papers are also available online as a further guide.

As last year, in the case of English higher level paper 2, students won’t be required to answer on Shakespearean drama, although they may choose to do so.

The extra flexibility allowed in the written exams last year was well received by students, who commented that it reduced the pressure on the day and allowed more time to answer individual questions.

This year’s Leaving Cert students have also been guaranteed that the results overall will be no lower than last year’s bumper grades, which means they will not be at a disadvantage to the class of 2021 in the competition for college places.

No date has yet been set for the release of Leaving Cert results or CAO Round 1 offers, which, pre-Covid, usually happened in mid-August. They were delayed by a few weeks in the past two years because of unusual assessment arrangements, including grades based on teachers’ marks,

While it is back to exams-only this year, a second sitting of the Leaving Cert will take place starting in early July, for students who have suffered a bereavement or serious illness, or for Covid-related reasons. It is expected that that will push out the date for the release of results.

Meanwhile, it is the first time since 2019 that Junior Cycle exams have been held and there are significant changes as a consequence of Junior Cert reform, including that no exam will run for more than two hours.

All Junior Cycle subjects have undergone syllabus changes as part of the reform and all subjects, with the exception of Irish, English and maths, will be examined at common levels.

The Leaving Certificate timetable follows the familiar format, although the exam in the recently-introduced subject of computer science will run in May.

This year will also see exams in new curricular subjects of Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese and Mandarin Chinese.

Leaving Certificate exams will continue to June 28, Leaving Certificate Applied exams until June 16 June while the Junior Cycle exams will finish on June 20.

While some modifications to Leaving Cert 2022 papers were announced last August, additional adjustment were made to recognise the extra impact on learning in the 2021/22 school year.

The changes are the same as those that were implemented for Leaving Cert 2021 and, in the case of new subjects, the SEC has published sample papers.

The additional adjustments apply to the written exams only. In the case of Gaeilge and the modern foreign languages, there is no change to the aural component, and there is likewise no change to the listening component in music.

Also, there are no further adjustments to practical coursework, orals and practical performance tests.

