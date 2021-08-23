Sense of nervous optimism in schools as pupils prepare for return to classroom

Schools reopen this week under a cloud of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid. It is the third year in a row that the virus will impact on life in the classroom.

The same infection prevention and control measures as last year are in place, with the addition of CO2 monitors to measure air quality in classrooms and shared spaces.

Primary principal Enda McGorman said there was confidence in the public health protocols, but “with the high rates of Covid and large numbers of unvaccinated youngsters, our confidence is accompanied by a nervousness”.

Despite high vaccination rates, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the risk from Delta is “very real”, with hospitalisation numbers at their highest since March.

Most teachers are likely to be vaccinated, many 16- to 18-year-olds have had at least one jab, while about half of 12- to 15-year-olds have registered for a vaccine, with 77,000 doses administered among that age group.

But while vaccinations provide significant protection, the environment in which schools are returning is quite different to before the summer, when much of society was in lockdown.

The HSE is anticipating a high level of demand for testing within schools. A spokesperson told the Irish Independent that public health teams would be supported with increased involvement from the HSE contact management programme and administration teams.

The Independent Scientific Advisory Group (ISAG), which advocates for a zero-Covid approach, says the Government is not going far enough to protect school communities.

ISAG wants primary pupils wearing masks as well as the use of air purifiers in classrooms.

The first batch of CO2 monitors will be distributed to schools from today, with the remainder due for delivery in September.

Depending on size, primary schools will receive up to 20 monitors, with up to 35 for each post-primary school.

The monitors do not detect Covid, but can provide an indication that a room is not adequately ventilated.

Mr McGorman is principal of the 430-pupil Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School in Littlepace, west Dublin. He said, as they entered the third year of Covid impacting on education, one of their priorities is pupils with additional needs, who were most adversely affected by the disruption to teaching and learning.

He said class “bubbles” and pupil “pods” placed constraints on their ability to bring together children for small group support, in accordance with their needs.

Mr McGorman stated they would be exploring strategies that would allow them to offer this small group support.

Meanwhile, a Department of Education spokesperson said work was ongoing to finalise an autumn supports programme to help compensate for the interruption to education suffered by children.

There is emerging evidence that prolonged school closures have impacted negatively on children, not just on their educational attainment but also on their mental health and wellbeing, the spokesperson said.