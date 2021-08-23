| 11.2°C Dublin

Sense of nervous optimism in schools as pupils prepare for return to classroom

Schools reopen this week under a cloud of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid. It is the third year in a row that the virus will impact on life in the classroom.

The same infection prevention and control measures as last year are in place, with the addition of CO2 monitors to measure air quality in classrooms and shared spaces.

Primary principal Enda McGorman said there was confidence in the public health protocols, but “with the high rates of Covid and large numbers of unvaccinated youngsters, our confidence is accompanied by a nervousness”.

