Seeing double – the Co Down twins awarded the same set of grades in different exams

Mark Bain

Regent House Grammar School pupils Hannah and Katie Derrick may have been taking different AS Level subjects, but as twins you just knew they’d end up being awarded the same set of grades.

The sisters were among hundreds turning up at the Co Down school to find out what their futures held, and after a year of uncertainty things finally became a little more certain.

“Three A grades and I’m very happy with that,” said Katie.

