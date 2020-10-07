Secretaries at 1,000 schools to strike on three days before indefinite stoppage over pay row

Secretaries will move to an indefinite strike from November 16 Stock photo: PA

Secretaries at 1,000 schools are set to strike on three days followed by an indefinite stoppage in a row over pay.

One-day strikes are planned on Friday October 23, Monday November 2 and Friday November 13.

This will be followed by an indefinite strike from Monday November 16.

Fórsa will serve notice of industrial action next week on schools and the Department of Education on behalf of the primary and secondary school secretaries in the long-running dispute.

Read More

The secretaries are ramping up industrial action to end a two-tier pay system.

They want the same terms and conditions as school secretaries employed by education and training boards.

They claim most of them are earning €12,500 a year and are forced to sign on during summer holidays and school breaks.

A survey of the secretaries last weekend found 80pc backed strike action, including an indefinite strike.

The secretaries previously took industrial action that included a one-day strike last January.

Fórsa head of education, Andy Pike, said teaching will continue on strike days, but the industrial action will case a lot of internal difficulties for schools and the department.

He said school secretaries had exhausted all the options to bring the dispute to a satisfactory conclusion

“Talks didn’t produce any progress,” he said. “At this stage, the issue has been unresolved for so long that it needs to be brought to a head.

“The employer side are refusing to use the labour court to resolve it, leave secretaries wondering if it will be five or ten years before the department takes them seriously.”

He said former minister Joe McHugh had said the department would use the industrial relations machinery of the state, but was now refusing to do so.

“We’re saying that’s a serious breach of faith,” he said. “If the department were to use the court we would review the plans to recommence the industrial action. In the absence of that option being available, they’ve got no choice but to resume industrial action.”

Mr Pike said there was no progress at a meeting last week at the Workplace Relations Commission when the department repeated an offer of a 1.5pc increase.

Fórsa represents half of the 3,000 school secretaries employed directly by their school’s board of management and paid from school grants.

Read More

Online Editors