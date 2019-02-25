Second-level schools asked to share their teachers amid staff shortages

Post-primary schools are being asked to share teachers in key subjects, amid a growing crisis over staff shortages.

Principals are facing increasing difficulties recruiting and retaining teachers in Irish, modern languages, maths and other Stem subjects, and home economics.

The situation regarding home economics is particularly acute, as there will be no new teaching graduates this year because the degree programme was extended.

With pupil numbers on the rise, and more schools due to open to cater for the burgeoning demand, the problem of teacher supply is set to worsen.

Second-level enrolments are expected to grow by about 36,000 by 2024, which will require 2,000 extra teachers overall.

The aim of the new initiative is to encourage two schools to collaborate and, between them, to employ the teacher on a full-time basis.

Announcing the teacher sharing scheme, Education Minister Joe McHugh described it as a "solution" for principals as well as graduates who were looking for full-time employment.

He said it was a "good option" and expressed confidence "that it will make a difference and help to ease the difficulties that some schools have experienced in sourcing teachers of high-priority subjects".

It is hoped the full-time positions rather than part-time hours - the fate of many new post-primary teachers - will encourage more of them to stay in Ireland.

According to a recent Higher Education Authority report, 15pc of post-primary graduates in 2017 were working on a part-time basis nine months later, and 6pc were seeking work.

Mr McHugh urged schools to see this as an opportunity and begin the groundwork to make the most of the scheme. But it remains to be seen how attractive it will prove, as there is keen competition between schools, and principals will have to agree a shared timetable for the teacher or teachers involved.

In some cases, shortage can be attributed to a lack of graduates in a subject.

Job sharing is already facilitated in the education and training board sector, but on a small scale.

There is no history of it in the voluntary secondary school sector, which is dominated by schools traditionally run by the religious.

In what is effectively a call to action to principals, Mr McHugh said addressing the current and future challenges in teacher supply was a national priority.

He said that with the growing number of pupils in post-primary and new initiatives like Leaving Cert PE and computer science, "we need to focus on new ways of working.

"Principals and the boards of management should seize this opportunity to work with a neighbouring school by sharing a teacher in a specialist subject".

The minister said teacher supply was a complex challenge but success in addressing it would only be possible "if we continue to work together and seek to identify and implement flexible and innovative approaches to ensure that we meet the future needs of our schools, our teachers and our children".

The scheme will be reviewed after a year to determine the level of take-up by schools and to consider any amendments.

The lack of teachers sees schools regularly advertising posts that fail to attract suitably qualified applicants, and in some cases, no applications at all.

According to the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals many post-primary schools opened without a full complement of teaching staff last September,

The new scheme is the latest in a series of proposals to tackle shortages.

Other measures include extra places on post-primary teacher education courses and a relaxation of rules around career breaks.

