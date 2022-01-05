Secondary students hit out at ‘rushed’ reopening of schools and call for phased return

The Government is rushing school leaders by announcing schools will reopen tomorrow before full safety measures are in place, secondary students have said.

The Irish Second-level Students’ Union (ISSU) said the announcement yesterday with two days’ notice also did not respond adequately to the shortage of school and teaching staff, and student absenteeism.

The union said it wants a phased return to school, starting from Monday, January 10, prioritising in-person tuition for exam year students and students with special education needs; HEPA filters urgently provided for all classrooms; additional adjustments to junior and leaving cert exam papers; and strict adherence to all public health regulations to ensure safety for all students and staff.

After one teachers’ union called for a staggered reopening of schools, a demand that has been dismissed by the Government, ISSU said there had been high levels of disruption in the last term and added: “Any return to in-person learning should be done on a phased approach, whilst prioritising exam year students and students with special educational needs.”

ISSU uachtarán Emer Neville, who attended a briefing with the Department of Education, said: “Last night’s briefing has left students in a position of major uncertainty, and schools will have little time to assess their absences and plan adequately for reopening schools safely.

“With the high levels of close contacts and Covid-19 infections currently affecting the country, many students will either be unable to return to school or will be welcomed back to school on Thursday by classes without a teacher or substitution.”

Ms Neville added: “Disruptions will remain a major issue for teaching and learning, which leaves students, particularly those in exam years, at an acute disadvantage.”

ISSU also hit out at students not being consulted ahead of the announcement.

"This demonstrates a disregard for how important the voice of students is in this discussion, as an equal stakeholder in education,” Ms Neville said.

"This approach to finalising the return to school without consultation comes as a surprise, considering a very productive and close relationship between a wider pool of stakeholders with the Department of Education in recent months, in response to the challenges that the pandemic has brought about.”

ISSU said it was calling for an “open and solution-oriented discussion with all education stakeholders on how to minimise disruption of teaching and learning”.

One sixth-year student, Quinton Kelly, said: “As a sixth-year student myself, I am extremely disappointed in the Department of Education's decision to have a full reopening of schools.

“With case numbers rising and school attendance depleting, I am not assured that each student will receive the same standard of education. If we see extreme absences this week while having in-person teaching, it leaves no room for online learning equivalents for absent students.”

Mr Kelly added that the cover needed for absent teachers simply does not exist.

"From my own experience, I am not confident that the new measures in place will make an effective change in time for a sudden full return to school,” he added.