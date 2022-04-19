Secondary school teachers pause threat of industrial action pending critical pay talks with Government

Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) members paused the threat of industrial action over pay pending critical talks with the Government about a successor to the Building Momentum deal.

A motion at the opening session of the union's three day Cork conference for a campaign of industrial action from September received vocal support from teachers angry at pay inequality and the spiralling impact of inflation.

ASTI members warned that teachers were now suffering from the spiralling cost of living - with pay now a key factor in the worrying shortage of teachers nationwide.

However, despite a motion in favour of industrial action receiving apparent widespread support from delegates, a proposal to refer it to the union's standing committee on procedural grounds was passed by a clear majority.

It was referred back on procedural grounds given that union negotiators are shortly to meet with the Government and Department of Education officials over a new social partnership deal including pay offers.

A separate motion demanding that the pay increases granted must be in line with inflation and cost of living increases was overwhelmingly carried.

The union had proposed to give the Government and Education Minister Norma Foley until September to make concessions on four key pay related demands or face industrial action.

These include:

* the elimination of the post 2011 pay scale and the establishment of one common pay scale for all teachers.

* full repayment of monies lost to teachers for lost and delayed increments imposed by FEMPI.

* the end of unpaid work currently done under the Croke Park and Haddington Road agreements.

* a pay rise for all teachers to counter the increasing cost of living within Ireland.

Motions in respect of pay, inflation and work conditions were tabled by ASTI branches from Carlow, Fingal and Clare.

Numerous delegates warned that teachers needed pay increases in line with inflation which is now running at the highest level for almost 30 years.

Carlow ASTI branch official Christopher Davey warned teachers wanted "a pay agreement we can finally be proud of" and that it will abolish "the scourge of unequal pay."

"Thousands of Irish teachers have seen their 20s pass them by. The lives of young teachers have been put on hold (because of pay inequality)."

"Inflation has now wiped away any minor gains we got through menial pay (awards). It is simply not good enough."

Teacher Vanessa Byrne said teachers had been subjected to unacceptable discrimination over two tier pay.

"It is simply not good enough - our schools are on their knees and principals are struggling to recruit teachers. Many of our young teachers have gone to the United Arab Emirates - who can blame them,"

she said.

Fingal ASTI branch official Seamus Keane said the demands now being placed on Irish teachers were simply "unsustainable."

"We are sick and tired of being ignored and disrespected."

Dublin South branch official Chris Hind said his son laughed at him when he asked if he wanted to be a teacher.

"He said to me: 'Dad, are you mad?' What sticks in my throat is that the current minister is a teacher - she should know and she should do better.

"If a separate pay scale is such a good idea, why don't ministers have a separate pay scale," he asked?

Mr Hind also noted that some young teachers were being refused mortgages while others were voting with their feet and leaving the profession or working abroad.

Dublin North West delegate Martin McMullan said the ASTI needed to stand up for the rights of teachers.

Dungarvan delegate Pat Knightly said "multiple pay scales are divisive, unfair and wrong."

Outgoing ASTI President Eamon Dennehy warned teachers could no longer tolerate discrimination over pay.

"The introduction of the FEMPI measures in 2009 marked the beginning of a dark and challenging period for all public service unions.

“Swingeing cuts were made to public service workers’ pay. It is those on modest incomes that depend most on public services and thus were affected most severely. The greatest burden was put on the backs of those least able to carry it," he said.

"The treatment of the education sector was particularly severe. A new tactic of treating newly qualified teachers differently was introduced. An inferior pay scale was created, new teachers were placed at the first point of this new scale, and entitlements to allowances were abolished for new entrants to the profession. These brutal measures were put in place without any apparent awareness by those in power of the consequences for our education system.

"In an effort to push back some of the most destructive and unfair austerity measures, the ASTI took industrial action to protect teachers and education standards in 2016. The reaction from the government was ruthless and perhaps even vindictive. Pay and increments were frozen, payment for supervision and substitution work was withheld, and young ASTI members were denied their CIDs.

"All this happened while government ministers were telling us that the financial crisis was over. Today we still have pay discrimination against second-level teachers who joined the profession after 2010 and perhaps even more shocking the retention of a delayed increment date for all ASTI members which was a punishment imposed on us for being outside the protection of a wage agreement.

"The ASTI was not the only union to find itself outside the parameters of an agreement in an attempt to protect its members rights, but it was the only union to be punished in this way."

"In the 2022 sectoral bargaining process, the ASTI was asked to decide if it wanted all ASTI members to get a 1pc general pay increase or if it wanted an equivalent financial amount to be used in another way. In the context of unprecedented teacher shortages – caused mainly by demoralising unequal pay - the ASTI has decided to prioritise reducing the pay-gap for post 2010 entrants to teaching.

"It is deplorable that ordinary teachers have to use their pay to rectify a reckless government decision that has left schools unable to recruit teachers across a range of subjects. In a RED C survey in March this year, 55pc of principals said their school currently has an unfilled teaching post."

Incoming ASTI President Miriam Duggan warned that "pay continues to be a disgrace" within the teaching sector.

Delegates also warned that in negotiations for a successor to Building Momentum with the Government, pay increases are linked solely to cost of living increases and not any productivity demands from the department.