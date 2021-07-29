Second-level teaching union urging teenagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before return to school

The Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) is urging teenagers to get vaccinated against Covid-19 before they return to school.

The union has welcomed the news that 16 and 17-year-olds can now register to get vaccinated and that 12 to 15-year-olds will be able to in the future.

It is encouraging all students that are over the age of 12 to sign up to receive their Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available “to ensure a safe return to school and to safeguard their own health”.

Read More

Speaking today, ISSU education officer Jack McGinn said that for the safe return to school in September it’s important that as many students and staff as possible are vaccinated.

He added: “We have seen the disruption caused over the past two academic years - and while we welcome some of the announced adjustments for the Leaving Cert class of 2022, we don’t want to see a late change in these being necessary due to further outbreaks in school communities.”

ISSU president Emer Neville said teenagers are “delighted to hear about the extension to the vaccination programme and are looking forward to receiving their Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

She added: “The rollout of the vaccine ensures a safe return to school and a much needed return to normality for students. We’d encourage all students to register to receive their vaccines as soon as possible.”