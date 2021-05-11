Schools’ anti-bullying systems vary from ‘doing nothing to overbearing’

A Leaving Cert student spoke today about how the quality of school anti-bullying programmes can vary widely and be of little benefit to pupils.

Ben Holmes told the Oireachtas Education Committee that “some schools do nothing while others are over-bearing or invasive”.

He said this was because of a lack of clarity about what kind of anti-bullying systems schools should have and how they should deal with certain situations, with decisions often left to senior management and principals.

The 18-year-old student from Co Wexford, is also a member of the Youth Advisory Panel of Webwise, a Department of Education internet safety initiative.

Mr Holmes said that from his personal experience, many of the programmes given by teachers and the gardaí vary in quality and effectiveness, and that generally, regulations around bullying and dealing with mental health in schools differed quite a bit.

“As a young person, I have been lectured on bullying and mental health many times during my time in secondary school, but only a handful of these talks have either informed or enlightened me.”

He said that programmes such as the ones delivered by the gardaí often only cover the legal implications when it comes to illicit image sharing and violence, and much of the information provided by schools and by the Government omitted the mental and social aspect of these situations.

Mr Holmes said while it was essential to explain the legal and logistical side of bullying, cyber-bullying and online safety, it did not create an environment that destigmatized and comprehensively addressed topics that were ultimately the main cause of stress, anxiety and depression for young people.

In his role with Webwise, he has acted as a mentor and trained other students to lead online safety and anti-bullying initiatives in their own school, and other youth activism activities has given him deep insights into the system.

Mr Holmes said anti-bullying and student information programmes had to be consistent and schools should train teachers and staff to deal with issues in a thorough way.

He said in order to help students understand the implications of their words and actions, a system where these situations would be met with mediation rather than just punishment, would allow students to learn to stop bullying rather than learn to not get caught.

Saoirse Brady of the Children’s Right Alliance also told the committee of shortcomings in the anti-bullying programme for schools.

She welcomed that the Anti-Bullying Procedures for Primary and Post Primary Schools adopted a comprehensive definition of bullying that also included cyberbullying and identity-based bullying such as racism and homophobia.

However, she noted that the obligation to complete the template to record bullying contained in the procedures applied only in limited circumstances and schools were missing an important opportunity to gather data and monitor incidents of identity-based bullying.

She said the procedures noted that “a programme of supports” for pupils affected by bullying should be put in place, which may include “counselling and/or opportunities to participate in activities designed to raise their self-esteem, to develop their friendship and social skills and thereby build resilience whenever this is needed”.

But she said principals had highlighted a lack of access to counsellors and psychological support, risking a situation where problems associated with mental or emotional health become worse without early intervention.

Ms Brady said in the absence of these supports, responsibility for dealing with mental health issues often fell to teachers who were rarely appropriately skilled to deal with serious psychological issues and there was often no follow-up for those involved in terms of their mental health and/ or their coping strategies.

“There is a clear need for identifying the types of resources required for an adequate in-school model of mental health support for those who have experienced bullying or where necessary, identify appropriate out-of-school supports where staff can refer victims of bullying,” she said.

The committee hearing was one of a series on school bullying and the impact on mental health.