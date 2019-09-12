Children are being denied lockers and access to daily school activities because their parents can’t afford so-called ‘voluntary’ school fees, according to the National Parent’s Council.

Children being denied access to lockers and school activities because their parents can't afford 'voluntary' fees, Oireachtas told

The practice by many schools of requesting payments from parents to augment State funding has led some children to feel isolated while standing out from their peers – which is totally unacceptable and must stop, the council said in a submission before the Oireachtas Education and Skills Committee.

The committee today heard from a number of community and education-related organisations on such issues as rising school costs, increased use of electronic devices in the classroom, and eligibility for third-level grants.

Concerns by the National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCPP) over the continuing over-reliance on so-called ‘voluntary’ payments was echoed by several organisations, including leading charities.

In its opening statement to the committee, the NPCPP said voluntary fees are a major bone of contention for many parents.

“Currently NPCPP receives many complaints from angry parents whose children have been denied school lockers, school diaries, access to daily activities and other basic educational requirements because a parent has been unable to pay a ‘voluntary’ contribution,” the statement read.

“Children are isolated and highlighted amongst their peers because of their parents financial circumstances. Such practice is a disgrace, totally unacceptable and must cease immediately,” it read.

“Back-to-school and college time at the end of August has become one of the most stressful times for parents with so many costs and charges landing at the same time. Provision to spread any such costs through the year must be made. Many parents now borrow to meet such requirements. Others are not in a position to avail of or even approach a reputable lender such as the credit union.”

The Society of Saint Vincent De Paul charity and the children’s charity Barnardos also spoke out against the increasing financial burden being placed on low-income families to educate their children.

The SVP said it fielded between 250 and 300 calls per day from worried parents in the lead-up to the start of the 2019 academic year related to school costs, noting there was a 4pc increase in requests for financial assistance over last year, which saw a 20pc increase in such calls over 2017.

It also called for an end to voluntary payments at all non-fee-paying schools.

The Barnardos children’s charity also spoke of the annual burden placed on families with school-age children.

“Each year parents tell Barnardos about the impact that the costs of getting their child ready to return to school has on their household budget.

“For many, the costs they must incur means cutting back on household expenses, not paying bills on time, taking money out of their savings or borrowing from various sources,” said policy officer Naomi Feely, noting that 8pc of parents of primary students and 14pc of secondary students had to borrow money to fund their children’s education.

