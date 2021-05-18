SOME schools have been told to scale back their Leaving Cert celebrations because of the risk of spreading Covid infection in the run-up to the exams.

The Department of Education became alarmed at reports of plans for some school ceremonies, including, in certain cases, the use of marquees.

In some cases, there were concerns about parents being invited to end-of-year school events, including religious ceremonies, despite advice to keep numbers small and not to invite parents

There were also schools where pupils were going to be allowed to go home and get dressed up for the ceremony in school, which gave rise to fears that it would encourage them to continue the celebrations elsewhere.

The use of marquees was being contemplated in some schools that had erected them to create additional sheltered space. But it was deemed inappropriate to use them to host end-of-year celebrations.

The Department of Education initially wrote to principals on May 5 urging caution around end-of-term ceremonies and asking them to share advice with students.

However, as reports filtered back about the type of events still being planned by some schools, the Department issued a follow-up email in recent days.

The email referred to the May 5 letter and noted that some post-primary schools have/or were planning to have end-of-year celebrations that “potentially undermine current public health guidelines”.

It added: “Schools should not have end-of-year graduation ceremonies for sixth-year students in whole-year groups or facilitate the attendance of parents or other family members, either on the school premises or in any other locations.”

The Department said it was “very important not to carry out any activities that may put sixth-year students at risk of exposure to Covid-19, particularly in the last remaining days before exams start.

The “stay safe” message is also being driven home to students who are being urged to avoid parties outside school.

The big worry is that a candidate will catch Covid, or be a close contact of an infected person, and will not be able to sit the exams, which start on June 9

In a worst-case scenario, if a lot of candidates in the same school were infected arising from a “super spreader” event such as a party, the school could have to close and cancel the exams for all pupils.

The Department’s email advises: “Schools should also strongly encourage students to act responsibly and not to attend any social events which greatly increase the risk of spreading Covid-19.”

Students who miss an exam for Covid-related reasons will have no second chance to sit the written paper, but will have the fall-back of accredited grades.

Post-primary schools are closing on Friday May 28. The June Bank Holiday weekend falls between that date and the start of the exams on June 9, with concerns that it may trigger a party mood only days before the Leaving Cert starts.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has weighed in with a video appeal to Leaving Cert students, asking them to take care and to avoid Covid risk in the weeks ahead of the exams.

School management bodies, including the Joint Managerial Body (JMB), which represents about 400 schools, have shared the advice to schools and students to abide by public health guidelines.

JMB general secretary John Curtis said the next couple of weeks would be crucial and it was important to for students to “hold the line”.