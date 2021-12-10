Schools told to provide face masks free of charge to students who show up without one

Schools will have to provide masks for free for primary school pupils who come in without one.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that if pupils show up to classes without a mask, it is up to schools to supply a “spare” mask.

Schools should buy masks under the €639m worth of funding allocated to them “in the last academic year” which is designated for Covid-19 response plans.

In response to parliamentary questions, Minister Foley said that pupils should bring their own masks into school.

The Indo Daily: Omicron and Covid Anxiety - Everything you need to know

Read More

“Given that masks are now in use in a range of settings, students are encouraged to bring their own face coverings. If a student forgets or misplaces their mask, schools are asked to provide them with a spare mask,” she said.

“Schools have also been provided with significant additional resources of €639m in the last academic year to keep schools safe in line with the covid-19 response plans.”

She added that an additional €57.6m worth of funding was paid to schools in September for “infection prevention and control measures for this term”.

This will cater for PPE needs, including masks.

“This funding will cater for school costs related to hand hygiene measures, PPE requirements including masks, and enhanced cleaning supports and supervision,” Minister Foley said.

She added that a further bout of funds will come in January.

Following the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), children need to wear masks from third class up in primary schools.

Despite the Government initially saying that masks would be a requirement and that children who do not wear a mask to class could not be allowed in, a U-turn by the Department of Education now encourages teachers to use discretion and to engage with parents.

The HSE is currently putting in plans in place to the rollout of the vaccine to children aged five to 11. It is likely that this will not fully kick in until January.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he is confident that schools will reopen in the new year, saying that the importance of education to children “cannot be overstated”.

“We want to keep our schools open,” he said.