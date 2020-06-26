Schools that enjoy a weekly half-day should consider using that next year to provide extra classes for sixth years - ESRI

Schools that enjoy a weekly half-day should consider using that next year to provide extra classes for sixth year students to compensate for lost tuition time in recent months, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Abandoning the ‘mocks’ in favour of classroom-based assessments is another idea put forward in a report from the think-tank, following research into the impact of Covid-19 on second-level education.

The study explored how schools responded to the forced lockdown on March 12 and how the sudden switch from classroom to online affected teaching and learning, concluding with thoughts on the supports schools need for the start of the new academic year.

The report, commissioned by the Department of Communications, found the ability of schools to respond to the sudden closure was impacted by their prior adoption of technology, and the level of access to digital technologies and broadband availability in their catchment areas.

A particular concern emerged for students who have just finished 5th year and are facing the high-stakes Leaving Cert in 2021, having missed months of face-to-face tuition in the academic year just ended.

Some principals are even worried that some of these students will not come back to school at all, especially if normal social interactions in the classroom and non-academic activities remain severely restricted.

“Incoming sixth year students will need to be prioritised as schools reopen in September and efforts made to make up for any lost learning time” according to Learning for All? Second Level Education During COVID-19 in Ireland, by Gretta Mohan, Selina McCoy, Eamonn Carroll, Georgiana Mihut, Seán Lyons and Ciarán Mac Domhnaill.

It suggests that practical components of subjects and teaching time for exam subjects should be prioritised, the latter through some reduction in time on non-exam subjects.

But it adds that some balance between exam and other subjects will need to be maintained to support student well-being.

As well as removing mock exams next year, it also suggest that the Department of Education might consider providing resources for schools, to enable teachers to provide additional classes for sixth year students: “Some schools operate one half-day per week, so perhaps this time could be considered for additional classes.”

And it states support for incoming sixth year’s should extend to a cap being placed on the deferral of college places this year, adding that “a substantial intervention in the form of the provision of additional college places, on a once-off basis, in 2021, may be warranted.”

The study reflects the general concern for students in all years about how the lockdown affected different cohorts, with those suffering some form of disadvantage losing out disproportionately.

“In particular, students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and students with special educational needs were deeply affected by the shift to distance learning. Students in rural areas were also disproportionately affected by the digital divide, particularly in relation to broadband access.

The report says most students engaged throughout the lockdown, but some struggled to engage or disengaged entirely: “As well as the difficulties posed by some students’ inability to access online learning, school leaders pointed to the impact of student motivation, family circumstances and the loss of the school environment on students’ capacity and desire to engage,” it states.

Online Editors