Schools staffing crisis: 'Watching talented young colleagues leave is soul-destroying, they simply can’t afford housing'

Primary teachers have instructed their union to negotiate a special allowance for people living in Dublin and other high-rent areas.

It comes amid the ongoing housing crisis, with severe accommodation shortages in cities and towns and high prices for what is available.

Rental costs in many urban areas are out of reach for early-career teachers, leaving schools unable to recruit and retain staff.

Schools in Dublin are worst affected but principals in some other towns and cities are also struggling to attract and hold on to staff. The shortages are affecting both primary and post-primary schools.

Read More

The idea of a ‘Dublin allowance’ is borrowed from the London Weighting Allowance, which is paid to teachers and some other professionals to help with the cost of living in the UK capital. Apart from housing, city workers are also likely to pay higher costs for services such as childcare.

The London allowance is paid at three rates – the equivalent of about €7,500, and €5,100 and €1,500, depending on the whether the person works in the inner city, outer city or the periphery.

The three teacher unions in Ireland have identified pay as a key issue in teacher shortages – but have not, to date, put a claim for a ‘Dublin allowance’ on the table. That will change now, after the decision taken at the INTO conference.

The debate was held in private session, but it is understood delegates referred to “extortionate” accommodation costs in cities and how it was affecting recruitment and retention.

They also noted that the top-up to the Building Momentum public service pay deal to compensate for rising living costs fell short of inflation, which was compounded by the accommodation crisis.

The motion that was adopted instructed the INTO leadership to negotiate for an allowance similar to that in London, to compensate for higher living costs in cities.

There are mixed opinions in teacher and union circles on the issue of a ‘Dublin allowance’. One potential problem would be deciding whether any such allowance should be paid to all teachers living in a particular area, or only those on lower pay rates.

There would be arguments about paying an allowance to longer-serving teachers on higher salaries – some in leadership positions – who already own their homes. If it was to be limited to certain groups in areas of high-cost housing, the next question would be on what criteria would payments be made.

INTO deputy secretary Deirdre O’Connor told journalists that there was a history of teachers from rural Ireland starting their careers in Dublin, where there are many large schools with a greater demand for teachers.

“That’s just not proving possible at the moment,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said that, as well as the issue of whether everyone in a particular area was entitled to an allowance, another challenge would be what the amount, in order to compensate for higher living costs in a particular area.

If the Government paid an allowance to teachers, it would have knock-on implications for other public servants.