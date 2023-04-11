| 4.4°C Dublin

Schools staffing crisis: ‘I can make 10 or 15 phone calls looking for a substitute teacher, and even then I might not find one’

Primary school principal Shane Loftus struggles to find substitute teachers. Photo: Moya Nolan Expand
Schools in Dublin are facing the biggest staffing headaches. File photo Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

Every time primary principal Shane Loftus needs to find a substitute teacher, he ends up making 10 or 15 phone calls, and there is no guarantee of success.

That is on top of running a 215-pupil school in one of Dublin’s most disadvantaged areas, but it is the pupils he feels for.

