Schools staffing crisis: ‘I can make 10 or 15 phone calls looking for a substitute teacher, and even then I might not find one’

Every time primary principal Shane Loftus needs to find a substitute teacher, he ends up making 10 or 15 phone calls, and there is no guarantee of success.

That is on top of running a 215-pupil school in one of Dublin’s most disadvantaged areas, but it is the pupils he feels for.

It was all supposed to be different when panels of teachers were established in different areas a few years ago to ensure local schools had easy access to a sub.

His school, Our Lady Immaculate Senior NS in Darndale, is the base for the panel, serving schools with 2,000 pupils across Dublin 17 and Dublin 5.

“There is supposed to be seven teachers on it, but we have only had two for the last year. The last time we tried to fill it was January, and it was not even a case of getting candidates who didn’t meet our needs but getting absolutely no replies.”

Apart from the lack of subs, he is also down a learning support teacher.

“In the context of Dublin 17, we need every one of these people,” he says.

we could end up recruiting someone who 10 years ago, we wouldn’t have given an interview

At minimum, it means splitting classes if a teacher is absent. Given the status of the school he is loath to divert special education teachers to mainstream classes but that can happen too “as a last resort”.

Teacher shortages are also a serious problem in post-primary schools and forcing the recruitment of staff who, previously, management would not have even interviewed for a job.

“We can’t get teachers, so the quality of what we are having to accept is not good enough,” said one Dublin principal.

She, like many others, will not go public on the extent of the staffing crisis for fear of reputational damage to their schools.

The school has several posts to fill for September and she is starting interviews this month. The school is in the Deis scheme for disadvantaged communities, which compounds the problem because Deis schools generally find it more difficult to recruit and hold teachers.

Expand Close Schools in Dublin are facing the biggest staffing headaches. File photo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Schools in Dublin are facing the biggest staffing headaches. File photo

She says that while the first round of interviews may yield good-quality candidates, to whom she offers jobs, “then they will go elsewhere” and she has to start over again.

Ultimately, she says “we could end up recruiting someone who 10 years ago, we wouldn’t have given an interview”.

It has turned into a situation where “teachers are interviewing schools” and “we are not the number one choice”.

“People are not applying for jobs in Dublin and, because we are Deis, other schools may have the means to offer other ways of earning money, such as coaching,” she says.

Retaining teachers is also an issue

“We don’t have scope for that.”

Finding teachers of Irish is among the biggest challenges and, for this principal, it may be enough to get a job “if you attended gaelscoil”.

While schools in Dublin are facing the biggest staffing headaches, other areas are not immune.

A principal in a large western town recalls how a little over a decade ago, they had 80 applicants for a job as a science teacher.

“Most had a first class honours degree; it was so competitive and we got a brilliant teacher.”

Now, he says, they have some posts they can’t fill with qualified staff.

“Literally, we couldn’t get an Irish teacher. We had to put in someone who could speak Irish fluently but had a completely different degree.”

Retaining teachers is also an issue. He says the school currently has a “brilliant maths teacher” who is taking a career break to head to Dubai, with his partner, a primary teacher.

“They will have their accommodation paid, two flights a year home, and they estimate they will return after three years with about €250,000. She is getting €68,000 a year net and he is getting €75,000 a year net.”

As talented teachers leave, the principal is concerned about the quality of staff now being recruited. He can be faced with poor candidates but “either I taken them or I have nothing. That is where we are at the moment”.