Education Minister Norma Foley says schools should not ask parents for voluntary contributions from parents this year.

Ms Foley said the one-off €90m energy subsidy announced in the Budget was a “substantial figure” and it came on top on other grants being paid to schools, including €50m for anti-Covid measures this term.

The minister was commenting on a statement from the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA) that, notwithstanding the energy subsidy, schools would still have to seek voluntary contributions this year to help meet costs, usually heating and lighting bills.

But Ms Foley said today the €90m was equivalent to a 40pc increase in the standard capitation grant given to schools for day to day costs and “I think that is considerable; I think it should be sufficient”.

She added: “I don’t for one minute envisage that parents should be called upon in any shape or form”.

Ms Foley said there was a “considerable bank of money being provided for schools” and she was confident that it will meet the needs of schools.

However, she added that if any school was having a particular issue in terms of energy costs, it should make direct contact with her department.

Ms Foley, who spoke to reporters as she arrived to address the annual conference of Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI), described the Budget, which includes provision for free school books for all primary pupils and smaller primary classes, as a “particularly positive and good one for education”.

Voluntary contributions sought by schools vary widely and tend to be higher at post-primary than at primary.

An Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) survey this year found that the average contribution was €124 for primary schools and €146 for post-primary.

They are not part of official policy and the Department of Education position is that, if they are sought, they must be voluntary and that pupils cannot be put at any disadvantage if their parents don’t contribute.

The cost of education, including voluntary contributions, is seen as placing a heavy financial burden on families in any year and, this year, households are also being hit by high energy bills and other inflationary pressures.

The €90m one-off subsidy will be split between the primary and post-primary sectors, with about €32m-€36m of it expected to be shared among the 3,200 primary schools.

In a post-Budget statement, CPSMA general secretary Seamus Mulconry welcomed the energy subsidy, but added: “I regret to say that we will still need parents support this year in form of voluntary contributions” .

Some years ago, a CPSMA survey found that primary schools relied on parents for about €46m a year in voluntary contributions and fund-raising to meet running costs.

The energy subsidy will be worth about 40pc of existing capitation grants and Mr Mulconry said while it was less than the 50pc increase in capitation they sought, it was “very welcome at a time when school budgets are being battered by a perfect storm of rapidly rising energy costs and price increases in paper and other teaching materials”.