Schools share €50m to support digital teaching and learning

Schools are sharing €50m in a new round of funding for digital technology, under a Department of Education strategy being launched today.

Most schools have received between about €4,500 and €51,000, depending on their size and whether they are primary or post-primary.

Education Minister Norma Foley is briefing Cabinet colleagues today on a new €200m digital strategy for the primary and post-primary sectors, covering the period to 2027.

The €50m represents the first phase of grants under the strategy, which gives schools discretion about how to spend the money, subject to official guidelines.

Schools receive a basic grant of €2,000 plus a payment for each pupil, with higher funding for pupils in special classes or special schools and for pupils in schools in the Deis scheme for disadvantaged communities.

A 60-pupil primary school is receiving €4,466 and a 300-pupil school is receiving €12,330.

At post primary level, a 500-student school is receiving €26,660 and a 1,000-student school is receiving €51,320.

The grant is intended to allow schools to embed digital technologies in teaching, learning and assessment.

The strategy aims to develop competent, critically engaged, active learners who can participate fully in a digital world.

It promises to empower every learner regardless of socio-economic background, learning needs or geographical location to engage with digital technology as part of their education.

A midterm review will be carried out to inform the strategy’s implementation plan from 2025-2027.

Under the Digital Strategy for Schools 2015-2020, €210m was shared across the primary and post-primary sectors, while separate funding is devoted to the roll-out high speed broadband to schools.

The the long-term ambition is to equip students to participate fully in the digital world. But of immediate importance is investment in digital infrastructure and training generally, and to address a digital divide between advantaged and disadvantaged pupils, was highlighted by the Covid crisis.

Schools closed for two periods in 2021 and 2021 because of the pandemic teaching and learning moved online, a practice that is now embedded as a feature of the education system as the need arises.