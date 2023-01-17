Killarney Community College student Naoise Burchell pictured with her friend Lisa and the snowman she built during the break on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Schools in several counties are under threat of closure tomorrow as the icy grip maintains its hold over large parts of the country.

A Met Éireann snow and ice warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath until 9am on Wednesday.

According to the Status Yellow advisory, there will be snow showers in these counties. leading to some accumulations, and it will be icy too.

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said temperatures could drop to -3C in some areas around the country tonight.

"Tomorrow's going to be really cold, at times temperatures barely getting above freezing in places, particularly where there's going to be any snow lying,” she told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Ms Donnelly said that Thursday will still be cold, "but there's a little bit of a bump coming after that".

Schools in an area under a Status Yellow notice have the discretion to decide whether to open, taking account of a number of factors, including whether school buses are running.

Today, it was confirmed that around 30 schools in Donegal and several in west Cork closed.

According to Bus Éireann, which operates the school transport scheme, some school buses were also cancelled in counties Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Asked about tomorrow, a Bus Éireann spokesperson could not say what services might be cancelled.

“School transport does not operate in red weather warnings, but otherwise as the routes are so varied the best determination is made at local level,” the spokesperson said.

In any county, the conditions may vary, which could mean that the risk to school bus services and school opening may not extend throughout the county.

A Department of Education spokesperson said any decision by a school to close is taken in the interest of child safety, having assessed the local risks and having consulted, as appropriate, with school transport operators.

The spokesperson said there was no onus on schools to report closures to the department.

Apart from the school bus, other factors that schools may consider include the ability of parents, students, and staff to safely negotiate local roads, conditions in the school and its capacity to ensure the health and safety of students.

Under current Department of Education rules, there is no requirement on schools that are closed due to adverse weather to switch to remote teaching.

Where tuition time is lost, boards of management are asked to consult with principals and teachers to see how the curriculum for each class/year group can be completed before year end.

Schools have flexibility about how that is achieved, and where the loss is significant the Department suggests a range of approaches including prioritising tuition over other non-tuition activities and reducing, where possible, the length of mock/house exams.