SCHOOLS are facing a potential delay in getting a final 10,000 air quality monitors to reduce the risk of Covid-19, it has emerged.

Education Minister Norma Foley said 25,000 CO2 monitors have been delivered to schools this week, and 96pc of primary schools, including all special schools, have received their full allocation.

Every post-primary school has received a minimum of 10 CO2 monitors.

“Lennox Laboratories was on target to have the full amount of 35,000 CO2 monitors delivered to schools by the beginning of next week,” she told the Oireachtas education committee.

“Unfortunately, however, Lennox has been informed by the manufacturer that there is a delay with the delivery of the last batch of 10,000 CO2 monitors, due to a fault with the LCD display unit.

“While I am disappointed at the news of a delay, Lennox Laboratories has identified options that should enable the remaining balance of CO2 monitors to be distributed to schools in late September/early October.”

She said that in the interim, the Department has advised schools that, if they wish, they can make arrangements for procuring the balance of its CO2 monitors directly themselves, rather than via the current arrangements.

“Naturally, the safety of our school communities and indeed broader society has been greatly bolstered by Ireland’s highly successful vaccination programme,” said Ms Foley.

“Through the incredible efforts of everyone involved, over 90pc of over-16s have been fully vaccinated, the highest such percentage in the EU, and nearly 87pc of over-12s have received their full vaccination. “

Ms Foley added: ”Throughout the pandemic, the Department of Education has worked intensively with public health professionals from across the health sector and the HSE to support schools. We have been guided by their expertise in all that we have done.

“In advance of reopening, and indeed since schools have reopened, these experts have reviewed the measures put in place to ensure safe operation of schools. They are satisfied that these infection prevention and control measures, when implemented correctly and adhered to, will continue to keep the school community safe.

She told the committee: “The safe return and sustained safe reopening of our schools this month has been a key priority for me. We are all aware of the adverse consequences of school closures, which impacts on wellbeing, learning, and on children’s social and emotional development.

“In recent weeks, Government approved the implementation of a new Covid Learning and Supports Scheme, “CLASS” which will help mitigate the impact of Covid to students’ learning and wellbeing.

“This scheme offers additional targeted teaching hours to every primary and post-primary in the country, supporting students’ learning and wellbeing in the coming school year. I have introduced this programme in order to further mitigate against the impacts of the loss of learning caused by school closures.

“This programme is in addition to the supplementary programme in spring 2021 and the significantly expanded summer programme which catered for up to 33,000 students.

"Overall, more than €100 million has been spent on these measures, in addition to the €639 million which was spent over the last school year to support their operation in a Covid-19 environment.”