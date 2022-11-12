Schoolgirl’s shock as she finds out live on Late Late Show she got 97pc in Junior Cert maths exam – which she sat aged just 11

A schoolgirl who made history as the youngest person to sit the Junior Cert maths exam was in shock on Friday night when she learned live on the Late Late Show that she scored 97pc on the exam – aged just 11.

Cara Darmody from Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary, was visibly shook when her principal from the local national school revealed her score on the RTÉ One chat show night.

“Yes, yes, yes, oh wow!,” she screeched.

“I never thought in a million years I’d get 97pc! I’m so happy because now I can keep helping those 18,000 children.”

The now-12-year-old sat the exam last June at the age of 11 to raise funds and awareness of the lack of services for autistic children, including her younger brothers Neil (10) and John (5) who are non-verbal.

“I suppose, Ryan, it was really, really tough,” she told host Ryan Tubridy before the results were revealed about sitting the exam. “But I did it for those 18,000 kids who are on the waiting list (for services),” she said.

“To get 50 or 60pc would be a dream come true. I dream of it every night.”

The fifth-class pupil enlisted her father Mark to help her study for the exam, which is normally sat by students when they are 15 years old.

“It was a very tough nine months and I think he is still recovering,” she said.

He said it is “a national disgrace that she even has to do this but we support her in everything she is doing.”

She also made history as the youngest person to address an Oireachtas committee earlier this week where she told TDs and senators “it was a disgrace about the HSE”, including parents having to pay for private services and what she said was the HSE’s lack of action on services for autistic children.

“They’re not treating it like (it’s) a house on fire,” she said. “It needs to be treated like that. There are 18,000 children left to rot on waiting lists. This is a massive problem and they’re not treating it like that and politicians are all talk and no action. The time has come for change,” she said.

Cara has already raised more than €38,000 for special needs therapies for two local schools and said she intends to sit the Leaving Cert next June “to help more people”.