School scheme to focus €65m on outdoor play areas and ventilation

Outdoor play areas and improved ventilation are among the projects prioritised for funding in an enhanced €65m Summer Works Scheme for schools this year.

In a nod to the impact of Covid-19, the budget is more than double the usual €30m and almost 500 schools will receive a grant.

The scheme allows boards of management to carry out small and medium-scale building works during the summer holidays, with a view to improving existing buildings.

Authority for the spending is devolved to the schools and enables them to manage the works with guidance from and minimal interaction with the Department of Education.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced the names of the 497 schools to receive funding today, to allow a lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects this summer.

Each year, the scheme focuses on different categories, such as roofs, toilets, windows, science labs and electrical, and many of this year’s successful applications will enable schools to carry out works deemed necessary in the context of Covid-19.

Ms Foley said school communities had done an exceptional job in adapting to the changes required to operate safely in a Covid-19 environment and a key priority was to continue to support and sustain their operation in this context.

“I am particularly pleased that the cohort of projects announced today include window improvement/replacement projects in schools which will assist in managing ventilation in these schools,” she said.

Repairs and improvements to external yards and play areas are another focus.

Ms Foley noted that the provision of play areas was important in helping students and young learners engage with each other in a Covid-19 environment.

Of the 307 projects at primary level, 89 involve windows, another 89 are for mechanical works, 65 are for electrical works and 64 are for external yards and play areas.

Of the 190 post-primary schools projects, there are 81 for roof works, 35 for window projects, 34 for mechanical works, 12 for electrical works and five for yards/play areas.

A further 23 post-primary schools are receiving funding for the refurbishment of science labs.

Summer Works Scheme funding is separate from minor works grants for schools, the budget for which also doubled to €62m this year to fund ventilation systems.