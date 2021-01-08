School reverses deferral of fee increase due to pandemic costs

There was little movement in fees this year, with schools sensitive to the impact of Covid

A fee-paying school is reversing a decision to defer an increase in charges – because of Covid.

Last summer, Bandon Grammar School, a Church of Ireland day and boarding school, told parents that because of the impact of the pandemic on family finances, it was not seeking immediate payment of the first half of an increase due in the 2020/21 year.

Now the school says the cost of Covid-related health and safety measures, and the Government’s refusal to provide the same level of support to fee-paying schools as others to pay those bills, changes that. “Current financial forecasts suggest we will not be within budget at year end. To do so, we must implement the full fee amount,” a letter states,

Parents have been asked to include the deferred charge in their second half-yearly payment. The annual increase in day fees is €325, while five and seven-day boarding rates are up €525 and €1,500, respectively.

There was little movement in fees this year, with schools sensitive to the impact of Covid. Any increases were modest, and it remains to be seen what flexibility schools have for 2021/22.

