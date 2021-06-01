Vulnerable teens are not always able to access mental health support when they need them, a school principal has told the Oireachtas Education Committee.

Post-primary principals are “gravely concerned” about the situation, with students who are engaged in self-harm, suicidal ideation and threats of violence facing waits of eight to 12 months after a GP referral.

Rachel O’Connor, principal of Ramsgrane Community School, Co Wexford, was addressing one of a series of committee hearings on bullying in school and its impact on mental health.

Ms O’Connor, who is incoming president of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) gave an example of her own region, the south east, “where there is lack of expert intervention and supports outside of school.”

She said the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) was under-resourced and failing the meet the needs of vulnerable students.

“I am aware of colleagues who have had cases which have been referred through GP after self-harming /suicidal ideation/ threats of violence to themselves and others and who have been told there is a waiting list of between eight to 12 months,” Ms O’Connor said.

“I am also aware of three parents in the last 12 to 18 months who have resorted to bringing their children to A&E and refused to leave until their children were prioritised to be seen by a member of the CAMHS.

She said even when students had been through the CAMHS process and received a diagnosis there was no link in or follow-up in terms of school-based support and “many must turn to Pieta House for help.”

She said the National Education Psychological Service (NEPS) was also under-resourced.

Ms O’Connor and other school leaders’ representatives spoke about how the Department of Education anti-bullying procedures for schools, published in 2013, were out of date and needed review.

She said that one major issue was that schools were responsible for dealing with any negative impact within schools of bullying behaviour that occurred elsewhere.

“Bullying that occurs in the online space and the out-of-school space gives no boundaries to the remit of the responsibility of the school. That is very large task and very different to what schools faced in 2013,” Ms O’Connor said.

She said fallout from Covid, the move to the online space and the impact on mental health had exposed a lot of shortcomings in mental health services.

“The reality is that schools can only plug the gap in terms of a lack of intervention supports for so long. There are cases where expert treatment and intervention is essential, and schools do not have the resources to tackle these situations.”

John Irwin, general secretary of the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools (ACCS) said that while traditional bullying was still experienced, cyberbullying was a growing challenge.

He said while much of it happens outside of school, it ended up very often being managed at school level and the time it takes “to unravel the nuances of cyberbullying is a major challenge for schools.”

Mr Irwin said upskilling teachers and parents around online safety, new technologies and new platforms was an on-going challenge.

Sometimes they were “only getting our heads around” one social media platform, such as Instagram, “when a new site pops up and we are back to square one.”

Mr Irwin said the number of students affected in any given incident can be overwhelming for schools.

“Offering the most appropriate support for students affected by bullying or cyberbullying is an ongoing concern,” he said.

"Referral services are over-run and appointments to outside agencies can prove a major problem.”

Irish Primary Principals’ Network (IPPN) president Damien White called for a range of new and updated resources covering areas including cyberbullying, racist bullying, and homophobic, transphobic or gender-based bullying.

He said a fully trained staff member was needed in each school, with allocated time as a behaviour support teacher, to provide support and guidance, and to liaise with external agencies.

