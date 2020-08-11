School-leavers assured Leaving Cert calculated grades will be 'accurate, reliable and fair'

Education Minister Norma Foley has moved to reassure this year’s school-leavers that their results will be “accurate, reliable and fair”.

Concerns have been raised after a debacle in Scotland, which introduced a process similar to the Leaving Cert Calculated Grades system to replace this year’s exams.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Surgeon has accepted they did not “get it right” and 125,000 results awarded by teachers - and subsequently marked down in a national moderation process - have been reinstated.

In a statement today, Ms Foley said she and her Department appreciated that events in Scotland “may cause anxiety for Irish students, awaiting their Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades results.

It added an assurance to “all students that the stated aim of the Calculated Grades system is that the results will be accurate, reliable and fair to all students.”

The key issue to emerge in Scotland was that students from disadvantaged backgrounds were more likely to have had their results downgraded in the national moderation process.

That reignited concerns that the system in Ireland would be unfair to high achieving students in disadvantaged communities because of the use schools’ historical results to cross check against grades awarded by teachers.

The Calculated Grades system began with teachers providing estimated marks for students, which are now going through a series of checks and balances, known as national standardisation.

In its statement, The Department of Education noted that the system was developed in close consultation and cooperation with key stakeholders, including representative bodies of students, parents, teacher unions, school management and the higher and further education and training sector.

The Department said the standardisation process involved quality assurance checks and “takes account of whether the group of students taking a subject in the school this year is academically stronger (or weaker) than in previous years.

“This means that the distribution of grades emerging from the school is not pre-ordained to be the same as it was in previous years.

“The process is overseen by international experts and an advisory group.

“This process is still ongoing, and work is continuing to ensure that all students are treated fairly."

Online Editors