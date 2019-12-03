School League Tables: State-funded schools closing gap with the fee-paying sector on college entry

State-funded schools continue to close the gap with the fee-paying sector when it comes to college entry, but a wide divide persists between pupils from the most affluent and most financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

The annual Feeder Schools supplement, published with the Irish Independent and Independent.ie today, provides a school-by-school breakdown of how many of their pupils enrolled in higher education this autumn - and in what college.

Today's table focuses on higher education only, but there is an increasing variety of education and training pathways to a meaningful career, such as via an apprenticeship, which many school-leavers are now taking-up.

