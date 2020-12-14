Just seven of 125 pupils attended at a school today which had been forced to remain open by the Department of Education amid coronavirus concerns.

Mark Loftus, principal of Claremorris Boys National School, told Independent.ie the school has had 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last three weeks.

Mr Loftus and the school’s board of management decided to close the school and switch to online learning last Friday.

However, the Department of Education overruled the decision and directed the school to remain open.

Mr Loftus described the department's position as unfair and insulting to him and the board of management.

"It's difficult, and I didn't make that decision on my own. I had to consult.

"It is with great consideration that boards make those difficult decisions, and it's not fair then for it to be overruled. It doesn't seem fair, and it's quite insulting."

Approximately 85 pupils of the 125 in total had been due to attend school today.

The remaining 40 pupils are obliged to stay at home because they have been deemed close contacts or have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Loftus said parents had already begun to withdraw their children from school before his announcement last Friday.

"Why should we be balancing a right to safety and education and a right to being alive? The virus is a killer, unfortunately.

"People had begun to make their own judgment on this anyhow.

"A good number of parents had already started withdrawing their children,” he said.

Throughout the weekend, there has been widespread support for Mr Loftus on social media with the hashtag #IsupportClaremorris trending on Twitter.

“It has been incredible. That support has been so meaningful. It goes to show this situation is not unique,” said Mr Loftus.

“And despite us trying to make our unilateral position, we are not chaos creators or anarchists.

“We did this to try to minimize what we could see happening in our reality, not somebody in an office, far removed.

“The situation was developing. Over two weeks we had 15 cases.

"Of course, some may have been in school and some out of school, but therein lies a difficulty and a challenge in the whole tracing and notification aspect.

“The letters sent out to the school would say a child in your class has been confirmed as a positive case - they have to isolate and go for testing.

“But it will also say the siblings, and the parents do not need to. Now that is not good information, I think,” he said.

“It’s automatic there is going to be a knock-on effect for a whole family if one person is in danger of having an illness.

"When the board of management, who are accountable to the community, make a decision in the best interests of the common good of our community, we should have been supported in it.”

Mr Loftus said he has also received a considerable number of messages of support from other educators throughout the country.

"It goes to show this is under the surface for people that maybe they don't have 100pc confidence in the methodologies and approaches by Public Health.

"Equally, Public Health should have faith in people who are experts in their field.

"We know our children, and we know our school, and we know what is happening.

"Claremorris is 3.5 times the national level (of Covid-19 transmission)

"I'm not blaming anybody for this, but if they could have just supported us, that's what we wanted. That's what we needed."

Online Editors