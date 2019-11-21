School forced to drop €250 'admin fee' as part of enrolment application

A school has been forced to drop an illegal €250 "application" fee after parents complained to the Department of Education.

St David's Holy Faith Secondary School, in Greystones, Co Wicklow, is now in the process of refunding any payments made by parents hoping to secure a place for their child in September 2022.

Legislation introduced in October 2018 bans schools from requesting fees or deposits from parents as part of the application process.

Schools may seek a voluntary contribution when a child is enrolled, but it must be voluntary.

