School buses will operate as normal and carry the same number of pupils as usual, Bus Éireann confirms

School buses will operate as normal and carry the same number of pupils as usual in the year ahead, Bus Éireann has confirmed.

There will be no reduction in capacity arising from public health restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of Covid-19 .

Students and other passengers will have to observe certain protocols, but there will be no requirement to maintain a social distance on the bus.

Read More

Bus Éireann has confirmed that services will fully operate as normal, in line with public health advice, with the appropriate hygiene and other measures in place.

However, while public health restrictions are not impacting on capacity, some families are likely to be disappointed not to get a hoped-for seat.

Some pupils have automatic eligibility, but others seek what is known as a concessionary seat and get a place if there is vacancy.

Every year, there are families whose applications for concessionary seats are unsuccessful, leading to much disappointment.

Bus Éireann is issuing letters and emails to families this week in relation to school bus places for the year ahead - those who have been turned down can appeal the decision.

A letter to parents from the Department of Education advises of the additional measures and hygiene requirements that will be place to ensure the services will fully operate as normal.

While public transport is subject to Covid-19–related physical distancing restrictions, these will not apply to school buses, which means operators can offer the same number of seats as they would expect to do under normal circumstances.

The exception is being made for school transport because pupils are being pre-assigned seats next to a sibling or child from their class group, who should be the same child.

The Department’s letter to parents explains that the plan to run school transport services as normal takes account of the fact that school transport is different from public transport in that each transport service carries the same children on a daily basis to their school.

“Because of this, the number of people using the service and their identities are known. This would facilitate contact tracing if it were required.“

However, while waiting for the bus, students are being asked to maintain physical distancing and so avoid being in close contact with children from other family or class groups

Children aged 13 and over will be expected to wear a face covering while waiting for, or sitting on, the bus unless there is medical or other reason why they cannot.

Other rules involve using the hand sanitiser on boarding the bus, observing respiratory etiquette while waiting for, and while on, the bus and disembarking one-by-one in an orderly fashion.

The Department’s letter adds: “We will ensure every effort is made in our continued attempts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to provide a transport service for children and school transport staff that is aligned to public health guidelines.

“It is important that every child observes hygiene requirements and that children observe the rules on limiting interaction while travelling on school transport services.

Bus Éireann said it would work closely with all relevant stakeholders to successfully achieve the common objective of the safe reopening of schools across the country.

Read More

Online Editors