School buses will start running next week without social distancing, despite the advice of the Covid-19 public health advisory body Nphet.

The Department of Education has confirmed that services will operate as originally envisaged - without distancing, but with a range of other public health measures in place.

However, it has committed to phasing in social distancing for second-level pupils on board buses, as required.

A Nphet memo to Government on Monday recommended social distancing for second level pupils, similar to what happens on public transport, where seating capacity has been reduced by about 50pc as a result.

For primary pupils, Nphet said distancing shouldn’t be maintained “where possible.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan admitted yesterday that they did not have the buses to increase the capacity.

In a statement today, the Department of Education said it welcomed the most recent advice from Nphet.

In relation to primary schools, it added that “the Government has decided that the arrangements made for primary school transport scheme will proceed as planned when schools re-open.”

In relation to post-primary schools, it said services would return “with the rolling implementation of measures to provide physical distancing as required.”

“The Minister for Education will continue to work with the Minister for Health and other Government ministers to identify and consider the additional resources required to support the rollout of these measures,” it stated.

Measures already agreed to promote safe travel on schools buses include pre-assigned seating to ensure that children sat beside siblings or class mates, additional cleaning and the wearing of face coverings for children over the age of 13 years, other than in exceptional cases.

The Department of Education stated said it had been “engaging intensively with Bus Éireann to ensure the safe operation of the school transport service when schools reopen."

It said it would be issuing further communications to parents and children in the coming days.

