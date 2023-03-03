School building delays: Department of Education ‘will provide clarity as soon as possible’

The Department of Education has said it will provide “clarity” to schools about forthcoming building projects as “quickly as possible” amid concerns about widespread delays.

Already the multi-denominational patron body, Educate Together, has been officially advised of delays to a number of new builds that were expected to start this year.

Spiralling construction inflation and demand for additional accommodation, such as for special needs classes and Ukrainian pupils, are eating into the budget allocation for 2023.

Education Minister Norma Foley started 2023 with a budget of €860m for school building and upgrading, but it is not enough to pay for commitments this year.

The department’s 2022 budget overshot by €300m, with a total spent of €1.2bn at the end of the year, and inflation remains a continuing feature of the construction sector for 2023.

The Department has been assessing its work programme and priorities in the context of its allocation and is in in talks with public spending officials “in relation to capital funding pressures”.

It said it wanted to be able to “adequately support the operation of the school system with rollout of school building projects to tender and construction in 2023 and minimise project delays to the greatest extent possible.”

It added that “key priorities are supporting the operation of the school system and adding necessary capacity to cater for special education needs provision, mainstream demographics and catering for students from Ukraine and other countries under the International Protection system.”

About 300 school building projects - including more than 40 new buildings - were already in construction at the start of 2023, most of which will be completed in 2023/early 2024, the Department stated.

Its statement added: ”The Department of Education is very conscious of the need to support the operation of the school system and intends to provide clarity for individual schools about their school building projects as quickly as possible.”

According to Educate Together, schools under their patronage which they have been told will be delayed include Harold’s Cross ETNS and Harold’s Cross ETSS in Dublin 6, and Shellybanks ETNS and Sandymount Park ETSS in Dublin 4.