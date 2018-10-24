School building concerns: full list of 42 affected schools to be examined for structural safety
'It's going to be difficult' - Plan to provide alternative accommodation for closed schools by end of mid-term break
The list of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems that are being examined for structural safety has been released.
Investigations are being carried out into the structural safety of the schools built by Western Building Systems around the country between 2009 and 2013.
Full list
Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School
Mullingar Educate Together National School
Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath (also now occupying former ETNS Building on same campus), Greystones
Rush & Lusk Educate Together National School
St. Francis of Assisi, Belmayne
Belmayne Educate Together National School
Macroom Boys National School
Ardgillan Community College
Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School
St Pau'ls National School, Ratoath
Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School), Kildare
Athy Model School
Gaelscoil Atha Í
Lucan East Educate Together National School
St. Luke's NS Hollywood Road, Tyrrelstown
Castlemills Education Centre (formerly occupied by RN20269J Scoil Chormaic CNS) + Flemington Community Centre Balbriggan
Portarlington Convent National School
Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan
Gaelscoil Chloich na Coillte, Clonakilty renamed GS Mhichíl Uí Choileáin
Carrigaline Educate Together National School
Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown
Scoil Choilm, Diswellstown,Porterstown (linked to Luttrellstown CC)
Luttrellstown Community College
Maryborough National School , Co Laois
Gaelscoil Portlaoise
Portlaoise Educate Together National School
Cara Jnr (Special) School
Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown
Broombridge Educate Together National School , Dublin
Lucan Community National School , Balgaddy Road, Lucan
Scoil Aoife Community National School, City West
Scoil Chaitlin Maude, Dublin (Belgard)
Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne
De Lacy College, Ashbourne
Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne
Ashbourne Educate Together National School
Letterkenny Educate Together National School
Firhouse Educate Together National School
Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare
St Joseph's National School, Gorey
Galway Educate Together National School
Gaelscoil Teach Giuise, Dublin (Belgard)
The government aims to have alternative accommodation in place for pupils whose schools have been closed due to concerns over their safety by the end of the mid-term break.
However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that the full extent of the issues that could affect dozens of schools are still not known, and finding replacement classrooms won't be easy.
Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in west Dublin have already been closed following structural checks while 18 classrooms in Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan has also been shut.
The issue was raised at Leaders' Questions in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary who said the safety concerns are understandable and the closures were the "proper way to proceed".
However, he said there is difficulty for parents and teachers in the "drip, drip" way they are getting information.
He asked Mr Varadkar if sufficient alternative accommodation is being put in place and when a full assessment of the safety of schools will be completed.
Mr Varadkar said there is "great concern" among parents in Dublin and the safety of children and staff "has to be our paramount consideration".
He said the government is "deeply conscious" of the disruption and inconvenience being caused as a result of closures.
He said there is an information deficit because it isn't yet available and the situation will evolve over the next two to three weeks.
Mr Varadkar said "significant structural issues" were found at the Balbriggan school and similar issues were found at the two schools in west Dublin so they were closed as a precautionary measure to allow for detailed investigations.
"The target is to have interim accommodation in place for when the pupils return to school after the mid-term break next week," he said.
He said an examination of a school in Firhouse that was built after 2014 is also taking place "to see if the structural flaws may affect schools built in the last couple of years".
Mr Varadkar said: "Everything will be done to find alternative accommodation for schools but it is going to be difficult.
"It’s not easy to find 25 classrooms. I know people have talked about sports clubs and so on.
"I don’t know any sports clubs that have 25 classrooms so it is going to be difficult but everything will be done to find interim and alternative accommodation near by".
He said in the case of Tyrrelstown a local secondary school has some vacant classrooms which they'll make available.
Mr Varadkar said: "The first thing we need to do is put safety first and make sure that children and staff are not put at risk.
"The second thing we need to do is to carry out the necessary structural investigations so we can get an idea or a full understanding of the scale of the problem.
"And of course we need to put together alternative accommodation if it’s needed so the children’s education is not adversely affected.
Education Minister Joe McHugh said he expects more schools to close as a result of structural checks currently being carried out.
However, he said there were no indications that all 42 schools subject to an examination will have to shut.
The process of inspecting the 42 schools will continue throughout mid term break.
Mr McHugh said the discovery at Ardillan, which has led to partial closure, gave rise to concerns of a high risk an external wall falling down in certain circumstances.
