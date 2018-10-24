The list of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems that are being examined for structural safety has been released.

School building concerns: full list of 42 affected schools to be examined for structural safety

Investigations are being carried out into the structural safety of the schools built by Western Building Systems around the country between 2009 and 2013.

Full list

Griffeen Valley Educate Together National School

Mullingar Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath (also now occupying former ETNS Building on same campus), Greystones

Rush & Lusk Educate Together National School

St. Francis of Assisi, Belmayne

Belmayne Educate Together National School

Macroom Boys National School

Ardgillan Community College

Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School

St Pau'ls National School, Ratoath

Scoil Phadraig Naofa (New School), Kildare

Athy Model School

Gaelscoil Atha Í

Lucan East Educate Together National School

St. Luke's NS Hollywood Road, Tyrrelstown

Castlemills Education Centre (formerly occupied by RN20269J Scoil Chormaic CNS) + Flemington Community Centre Balbriggan

Portarlington Convent National School

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan

Gaelscoil Chloich na Coillte, Clonakilty renamed GS Mhichíl Uí Choileáin

Carrigaline Educate Together National School

Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Rochestown

Scoil Choilm, Diswellstown,Porterstown (linked to Luttrellstown CC)

Luttrellstown Community College

Maryborough National School , Co Laois

Gaelscoil Portlaoise

Portlaoise Educate Together National School

Cara Jnr (Special) School

Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown

Broombridge Educate Together National School , Dublin

Lucan Community National School , Balgaddy Road, Lucan

Scoil Aoife Community National School, City West

Scoil Chaitlin Maude, Dublin (Belgard)

Gaelscoil Tulach na Og, Dunboyne

De Lacy College, Ashbourne

Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne

Ashbourne Educate Together National School

Letterkenny Educate Together National School

Firhouse Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil Mhic Aodha, Kildare

St Joseph's National School, Gorey

Galway Educate Together National School

Gaelscoil Teach Giuise, Dublin (Belgard)

The government aims to have alternative accommodation in place for pupils whose schools have been closed due to concerns over their safety by the end of the mid-term break.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that the full extent of the issues that could affect dozens of schools are still not known, and finding replacement classrooms won't be easy.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School in west Dublin have already been closed following structural checks while 18 classrooms in Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan has also been shut.

The issue was raised at Leaders' Questions in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary who said the safety concerns are understandable and the closures were the "proper way to proceed".

However, he said there is difficulty for parents and teachers in the "drip, drip" way they are getting information.

He asked Mr Varadkar if sufficient alternative accommodation is being put in place and when a full assessment of the safety of schools will be completed.

Mr Varadkar said there is "great concern" among parents in Dublin and the safety of children and staff "has to be our paramount consideration".

He said the government is "deeply conscious" of the disruption and inconvenience being caused as a result of closures.

He said there is an information deficit because it isn't yet available and the situation will evolve over the next two to three weeks.

Mr Varadkar said "significant structural issues" were found at the Balbriggan school and similar issues were found at the two schools in west Dublin so they were closed as a precautionary measure to allow for detailed investigations.

"The target is to have interim accommodation in place for when the pupils return to school after the mid-term break next week," he said.

He said an examination of a school in Firhouse that was built after 2014 is also taking place "to see if the structural flaws may affect schools built in the last couple of years".

Mr Varadkar said: "Everything will be done to find alternative accommodation for schools but it is going to be difficult.

"It’s not easy to find 25 classrooms. I know people have talked about sports clubs and so on.

"I don’t know any sports clubs that have 25 classrooms so it is going to be difficult but everything will be done to find interim and alternative accommodation near by".

He said in the case of Tyrrelstown a local secondary school has some vacant classrooms which they'll make available.

Mr Varadkar said: "The first thing we need to do is put safety first and make sure that children and staff are not put at risk.

"The second thing we need to do is to carry out the necessary structural investigations so we can get an idea or a full understanding of the scale of the problem.

"And of course we need to put together alternative accommodation if it’s needed so the children’s education is not adversely affected.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he expects more schools to close as a result of structural checks currently being carried out.

However, he said there were no indications that all 42 schools subject to an examination will have to shut.

The process of inspecting the 42 schools will continue throughout mid term break.

Mr McHugh said the discovery at Ardillan, which has led to partial closure, gave rise to concerns of a high risk an external wall falling down in certain circumstances.

