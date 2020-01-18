School admission rule changes Q&A: Are waiting lists gone, what's an administration policy and when can I expect to hear about an offer?

Taken with reforms introduced in 2018, which banned booking deposits and effectively ended the "baptism barrier", they are designed to make the often fraught landscape around the admission process fair and transparent.

Some families will lose certain advantages they have enjoyed while others stand a much better chance of getting a place in a popular school.

Here is a quick guide to some common questions:

Are waiting lists gone?

Yes, but not immediately. Schools have five years to work through existing lists and may add to those lists up to the end of this month. Such lists will cease to operate on February 1, 2025. A school can work from the list for intake up to and including the 2025/26 year, if offers are made before February 1, 2025.

I am awaiting an offer of a place for September 2020, can I now be pushed down the list?

The latest changes are for entry in 2021/22 and after, so selection criteria for September 2020 continue to apply.

I want to put my child's name down for September 2021. What happens now?

The general rule is for entry in 2021/22 and after, schools may only accept applications from October 1 of the preceding year - in this case, 2020.

If there is a pre-existing waiting list for 2021/22, the school can work through that.

My daughter is on a waiting list, with a view to starting in 2022/23. She is quite high up and we are hopeful of a place. What happens now?

The changes should not affect her position because of the five-year grace period for existing waiting lists.

We want our son to attend my husband's old school and it has always given priority to children of past pupils. What happens now?

The new rules cap, at 25pc, the number of children/grandchildren of past pupils a school may prioritise for enrolment in a given year, from 2021/22 on.

If your son is on a waiting list and due to start within five years, you should be OK. After that, a lot will depend on how many past pupils are seeking a place in the same year.

What's an admission policy?

The admission policy will set out the general principles governing entry, including selection criteria. Schools have three months from February 1 to draft new admission policies in consultation with stakeholders including parents of current students. The new policy must then be approved by the patron, and published after September 1, 2020, and before the admission process begins.

What are selection criteria?

Schools are expected to accept all comers, but may use selection criteria when there are more applications than places. A typical one is priority for pupils from named primary schools. Schools may also give precedence to siblings. They cannot discriminate on grounds such as race or disability. Primary schools cannot use religion as a selection criteria, although there are protections for children of a minority religion.

What's an annual admission notice?

The admission notice will provide information about the admission process in a given year, including the opening/closing dates for applications (which must be at least three weeks apart) and the time frame for accepting an offer. Schools must publish their notice at least one week before receiving applications.

If I apply for a school, when can I expect to hear about an offer?

This will be specified in the admissions notice and schools will have discretion as to how long they provide for a response as long as it is within three weeks of the closing date for admissions.

I will probably apply to a few schools. If I get an offer and accept it, does that preclude me from getting an offer from another school?

No. However, when accepting an offer, you will have to state whether you have accepted, or are awaiting confirmation of, another offer and from what school(s).

Irish Independent