Scare tactic: Halloween mid-term extension proposal will leave parents scratching their heads

It’s a fair assumption that extending the first natural break in the school year, the Halloween mid-term, did not form part of the thinking and planning that went into their reopening just seven weeks ago.

The huge money – €576 million in State funding committed to date – and effort by all involved in the safe return of 4,000 schools was intended to carry them through some of the most difficult days of this pandemic.

In contrast to the emergency response in the spring, the Government’s new Framework for living with Covid-19 envisages that department stores and hairdressers could be shut again, while schools would still be operating as normal.

That five-stage roadmap introduces the idea of widespread school closures only when the country is deemed to be at the highest level of risk, Level 5.

The country is at Level 3, but we know that Nphet would prefer us to be at Level 5. So, less than two months into the new term and we are experiencing difficult days.

There is now a debate on whether adding another week to the end of the Halloween holiday would serve a public health purpose.

The evidence tells us that schools are not the problem, so any move to close them for an extended period would be because of wider considerations.

Read More

Understandably, many parents will be asking how it serves a purpose if they have to take time off, or return to working from home, in order to mind children and supervise distance learning.

On the other hand, the escalation of risk generally has teachers nervous and they have been seeking further clarification on what extra protections would be put in place in the event of a move to Level 4.

Schools are due to break for mid-term on October 23, and even in the scenario floated today that would remain the case. The question is around whether they would reopen on Monday, November 2.

As of now, Nphet is not seeking any change in school opening arrangements. Apparently, in light of the deteriorating situation generally, the public health experts have “afforded careful consideration” to schools.

In recent days, the Department of Health updated the Department of Education on Nphet’s thinking. It is that “in recommending that schools remain open at the present time, even in the current trajectory of the disease, Nphet has considered the national experience of school reopening to date”.

As indicated in advance of schools reopening, it appears that Covid is more likely to be brought in from outside. The social distancing, hand sanitisers and PPE in schools, and the enormous efforts of principals, teachers, SNAs and everyone else, all play their part.

When a case of Covid is identified in a school, it can trigger a mass testing of whoever the HSE deems needs to be tested. Up to this week, 252 schools – out of 4,000 nationally – have had, or are having, some testing.

All told, 5,890 students and teachers have been tested – out of more than one million from those two groups. From the 252, there have been an additional 112 detected cases over and above original cases. This equates to a rate of 1.9pc, which is about half of the incidence rate in testing in the wider community.

Read More

According to the Department of Education, many cases of Covid-19 linked to schools have been found to have exposure to the disease from, say, a household or social setting. Similarly, where testing of close contacts of confirmed cases linked to the school identifies additional cases, many of these are found to have had exposure to the disease outside of the school.

“There have been relatively few instances where transmission of Covid-19 within a school is strongly suspected by HSE Public Health,” a spokesperson said.

So schools are not the problem and, if that does not change, the question in any consideration of extending the mid-term break would be how can be they part of the solution.