Scare tactic: Halloween mid-term extension proposal will leave parents scratching their heads

If schools are not the problem, it’s hard to see how they can be part of the solution

There are a lot of things we can do to reduce the spread of the virus. (stock photo) Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

It’s a fair assumption that extending the first natural break in the school year, the Halloween mid-term, did not form part of the thinking and planning that went into their reopening just seven weeks ago.

The huge money – €576 million in State funding committed to date – and effort by all involved in the safe return of 4,000 schools was intended to carry them through some of the most difficult days of this pandemic.

In contrast to the emergency response in the spring, the Government’s new Framework for living with Covid-19 envisages that department stores and hairdressers could be shut again, while schools would still be operating as normal.

