Rural schools to share €2m fund in safety push

Schools in disadvantaged rural areas are to share in a €2m fund that can be spent on safety measures.

Schools in disadvantaged rural areas are to share in a €2m fund that can be spent on safety measures.

Another €2m is being set aside for new playgrounds and €1m is being allocated for voluntary organisations to invest in defibrillators under the Clár programme.

The money must be used to fund small scale capital projects in rural areas that have experienced significant levels of depopulation. Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring said the funding will be very important for remote parts of rural Ireland.

"With modest investment under the scheme the initiatives which are funded by my department have a significant impact on their communities," he said. "Having a defibrillator in your area can mean the difference between life and death for a local person. It's that simple.

"That's why my department is providing first responders in rural communities with defibrillators. This can greatly increase their chance of surviving a serious heart attack. I'd like to see defibrillators in every community in Ireland, be it in the school, the community centre or the local GAA or soccer club."

Irish Independent