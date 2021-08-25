The row over the return to school of teachers in early stages of pregnancy intensified today as unions issued a strongly-worded attack on Education Minister Norma Foley.

The three unions “condemned” the minister and the Department of Education for the “failure to provide alternative time-bound working arrangements for teachers who have been ineligible to receive vaccines.”

Under public health advice, pregnant teachers up to 14 weeks gestation are not eligible to receive a vaccine so they don’t have the immediate opportunity to gain protection.

Public Health says it is a precautionary measure and there is no evidence of risk to a baby arising from a vaccine and says the teachers can return to the classroom.

It has caused high levels of anxiety among teachers and the unions said “to cause a group of pregnant workers to endure weeks of anxiety and fear is unconscionable.”

The ASTI, INTO and TUI, issued the statement after a heated meeting with the Department of Education and HSE health officials led by Dr Abigail Collins, today.

With some schools already back or preparing to re-open in the next week, the controversy has taken on a new urgency.

The unions argue that the number of teachers involved is small and that the individuals affected will become eligible for a vaccine within a matter of weeks

They said they were “alarmed that this small cohort of the school workforce is being sent back to school settings prematurely, prior to getting the opportunity to achieve significant vaccine protection.”

They are raising their concerns in the context of “increasing concern in respect of very high rates of community infection and growing unease about the transmissibility of the delta variant being central to regular public health messages from NPHET.”

“Three months ago, public health advisers assured education unions that all of our members would be offered vaccines before the next school year began. While we acknowledge that the vast majority of our members have received vaccines in advance of schools reopening, we find it incredible that government expects vulnerable members in the early stages of their pregnancy to return to school buildings without vaccine protection.

“Over the last number of weeks, we have called on the Department of Education to engage with these workers directly and to provide short term relief, enabling them to work from home for a short period of time until they have the same opportunity as all other education workers to build up immunity against Covid-19.

“For the entirety of the last academic term, all pregnant teachers were permitted to work from home, and not a single child was unable to attend their school on foot of that sensible precaution.

“ Pregnant workers in the early stages of their pregnancy represent a small cohort of all pregnant staff and so any impact on the delivery of education would be lower still as they would continue to work remotely.”

Earlier on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Ms Foley defended her department’s position and suggested that teachers could discuss their concerns with their GPs and take sick leave if necessary.

However, the teachers’ sick leave scheme does not cover pregnancy, per se, and applies only if they are medically unfit for work.

Meanwhile, Ms Foley said carbon dioxide monitors will be in place in schools by the first week in September.

The Minister said the Co2 monitors arrived in the country yesterday and they will be distributed to schools tomorrow and over the coming days.

“We have ordered these more than three months ago there is an international demand, they will be in place in schools by the first week in September.”

She said they’re an additional tool in terms of advice being provided to schools on ventilation. The Minister said it is not necessary for every classroom to have its own monitor.

“It’s important to note that the recommendation was that these Co2 monitors would be portable and that they would be shared between classrooms, but it was not necessary that they’d be in every single classroom, they would move from classroom to classroom at designated times throughout the day.”

Minister Foley said she is “fully committed” to ensuring that schools operate fully when they reopen.

“We’re fully committed to schools reopening and to the schools operating fully.

“We’re mindful of course that we continue to be in the midst of a Covid-19 situation but I’m very confident of the infection prevention and control measures that we have in our schools, and we engage on a regular basis with public health as regards to the public health measures that need to be in place in our schools.

“Our schools have operated while we were living with Delta. On the return to school significant measures are in place for example on arrival to school in many instances you have separate entrances and exits, one-way systems in schools, enhanced cleaning operations, staff and students at second level are masked and we have staggered school breaks.

When asked if antigen tests could be used as an additional tool to compliment pcr tests, she said: “We follow public health advice and in terms of antigen testing we are part of the working group with the HSE, it was the view of the expert group that a number of pilots should be run out initially to see what learnings could come from those pilots.

“They just commenced in the last number of weeks in the childcare second and the third level sector.

The Minister was unsure when a decision on antigen tests would be made, she said: “There will be an evaluation on the learnings from those pilots and if the recommendation is that they should be rolled out into schools at primary and second level then of course we’re happy to comply with that but we await the recommendation from public health.