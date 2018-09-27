A REVIEW of the appeals process for State exams will be carried out following a successful High Court challenge by teenager Rebecca Carter.

A REVIEW of the appeals process for State exams will be carried out following a successful High Court challenge by teenager Rebecca Carter.

Review of appeals process for State exams to be carried out following vet student's High Court challenge

Rebecca, whose exam points were wrongly totted up by State Examinations Commission markers, won her High Court case. Has had her points been correctly added up she would have qualified her for a place at the UCD veterinary medicine course.

The 18-year-old, of Ardcolm Drive, Rectory Hall, Castlebridge, Wexford, had sued the Commission, challenging its decision not to re-check her points score in time to allow her obtain a place at UCD.

Taking leaders’ questions in the Dáil today Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said that the Government cannot stand over a situation where an error leads to a student having to defer their course for a year.

A review will take place Ms Doherty told Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary, but she was not able to give a timeline on when it will be completed.

The terms of reference of the review will be released in the coming days.

Ms Doherty said that human error can occur but there must be a system in place which ensures that any errors can be corrected in time.

She e said that she was not aware of cases similar to Rebecca’s who told RTÉ News last night that she was “ecstatic” with the decision and looking forward to getting started with her studies.

Online Editors