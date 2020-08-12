Revealed: What happens if classrooms are hit by a Covid cluster

It takes only two cases to define a Covid-19 cluster in a single setting. With more than a million students returning to classrooms and lecture halls in the next few weeks, as well as tens of thousands of staff, it is a statistical certainty that the education system will not be immune to such outbreaks.

School and college re-opening guidelines put an emphasis on keeping Covid out, with key messages such as “if infection is not introduced it cannot be spread”.

That is why staff and pupils should stay away if they have symptoms, why everyone entering a school needs to understand the importance of hand and respiratory hygiene, and why visitors will be kept to a minimum.

But once coronavirus gets through the door, there is a risk of infection spreading. Primary schools, in particular, will be conscious that young children are more likely to be asymptomatic, and may not easily be identified as cases.

So, what happens if principals find themselves confronted with a suspected or confirmed case, or worse again, more than one case, whether pupil, staff member or visitor?

Should parents and staff worry, and what can they expect? Will a class or classes be sent home, or will the school have to close?

Schools won’t automatically close, but an entire class or other groups, such as members of the same sports team, may face quarantine for 14 days.

There are protocols for managing a suspected case in the school setting, but the impact on the wider functioning of a school will depend on the particular circumstances.

This week, a creche in Co Meath closed for a week on the advice of public health authorities after two staff members and three children tested positive for Covid-19.

Initially, management closed three of the eight rooms, but after test results were returned for three children on Sunday, the entire centre was shut. The children were asymptomatic, while the two staff members showed very mild symptoms.

The guidelines to schools for safe re-opening include a requirement to have a designated area, or areas, within the building where a staff member or pupil suspected of having Covid-19 can be isolated and then safely transported home or referred to emergency health services.

The school will then have to assess the incident and decide on follow-up action.

Whether one, two or more cases are confirmed, follow-up testing and contact tracing will be key to limiting the spread and, ultimately, will decide the level of disruption to school life.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published guidance this week on dealing with close contacts – those at high risk of exposure to infection of Covid-19 cases – in schools.

Its advice is that any close contacts should self-isolate for 14 days. In schools, it defines close contact as being in the same classroom for more than 15 minutes, or being in close proximity to a confirmed case during breaks or sport activities, in the cafeteria, gym or school playground.

Students and staff in boarding/residential schools and those sleeping in the same room or sharing a common kitchen, social space and/or bathroom, would also be deemed to have a high risk of exposure to a confirmed case.

The ECDC advice is that close contacts should quarantine at home if possible; and, if not possible, to respect physical distancing measures and avoid travel.

Low-risk exposure contacts in a school setting, including school transport, are defined as students and staff with whom the confirmed case spent less than 15 minutes.

However, public health authorities may consider some children with a low-risk exposure to a case as having had high-risk exposure, based on individual risk assessments.

The ECDC says that public health authorities should define contacts in conjunction with the school authorities and ensure that any decisions are clearly translated and understood by staff, students and guardians.

Contact tracing is a task for the local public health authorities, and not the school, although health officials will need to work closely with school authorities.