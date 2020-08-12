| 20.9°C Dublin

Revealed: What happens if classrooms are hit by a Covid cluster

Guidelines revealed for managing suspected cases in school setting

Primary school children will be sectioned off into pods of between four and six pupils in classes and separated by at least a metre from their classmates. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

It takes only two cases to define a Covid-19 cluster in a single setting. With more than a million students returning to classrooms and lecture halls in the next few weeks, as well as tens of thousands of staff, it is a statistical certainty that the education system will not be immune to such outbreaks.

School and college re-opening guidelines put an emphasis on keeping Covid out, with key messages such as “if infection is not introduced it cannot be spread”.

That is why staff and pupils should stay away if they have symptoms, why everyone entering a school needs to understand the importance of hand and respiratory hygiene, and why visitors will be kept to a minimum.