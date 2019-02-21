THE patronage of 12 new primary schools opening next September has been announced, after a decision-making process that included parents voting on their preferences.

Revealed: The patronage of 12 primary schools opening in September after parents have their say

Educate Together will run seven of the schools, four of which are in Dublin. The other three run by Educate Together are in Glasheen, Cork city; Leixlip, Co Kildare and Kilcoole/Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

The four Educate Together schools in Dublin will cater for families in Donaghmede/Howth/Dublin 13; Dublin6/Clonskeagh/Dublin 6W; Goatstown/Stillorgan, Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown; and Killester/Raheny/Clontarf.

Another three new schools will be State-run community national schools - two in Swords Co Dublin and the third in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

And two of the schools will be under the patronage of the Irish-medium An Foras Patrúnachta - one in Maynooth, Co Kildare and the other in the Booterstown-Blackrock area of south Dublin.

It was previously announced that a new primary school opening in the Marino/Drumcondra/Dublin1 area of the capital next September will also operate under the patronage of An Foras Patrúnachta.

There was keen competition among these patron bodies, and others, for control of the new schools, with parental choice a key determinant.

Education Minister Joe McHugh made the announcement today and, in all cases, accepted the recommendations of the independent advisory body, the New Schools Establishment Group (NSEG).

The schools will cater for increased demand in their areas, and Mr McHugh said between them, would have capacity to cater for up to 3,328 primary pupils when fully developed.

Their establishment formed an essential part of plans to ensure that sufficient new school places were vailable to cater for the growing cohort of pupils at primary level over the coming years, he added

The choice of patronage also adds to the diversity within the primary education system, which continues to be dominated by the Catholic Church.

"The views of parents as expressed through the process are strongly reflected in the decisions I have made on the patronage of these new schools," the Education Minister said.

He said he was pleased that there were three gaelscoileanna in the batch, reflecting the high level of parental demand for Irish-medium provision in the areas involved.

It is envisaged that thenew schools will be open in interim accommodation initially, pending the construction of permanent buildings.

The Department has appointed a project manager to help in securing interim accommodation for September and options have been identified in all cases, the minister said.

A patronage process for four primary schools and five post-primary schools, to be established in September 2020, will start this year.

