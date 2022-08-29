| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revealed: The most crowded primary school classrooms in the country

INTO general secretary John Boyle. Photo: Collins Expand

Close

INTO general secretary John Boyle. Photo: Collins

INTO general secretary John Boyle. Photo: Collins

INTO general secretary John Boyle. Photo: Collins

Seán McCárthaigh

ALMOST one-in-eight pupils in primary schools in Ireland were in oversized classes last year, despite average class sizes falling to their lowest level in two decades.

Figures published by the Department of Education on enrolments at more than 3,100 primary schools around the country show one in three – a total of 1,055 – had at least one overcrowded class.

Most Watched

Privacy