Revealed: the 39 Dublin primary schools told to open special classes for pupils with autism

Primary schools in Dublin 4 and 6, Booterstown, Monkstown and Dún Laoghaire are among those a list of 39 on the south side of the city that have been told to open special classes for pupils with autism.

The lack of special classes for children with autism and some other conditions in mainstream primary schools in certain areas, often more affluent suburbs, has been a bone of contention.

The number of special classes generally, at both primary and post-primary, has grown significantly in recent years.

But campaigners have been critical that many children have to travel long distances every day because their local school has not opened a special class.

There has been growing pressure to meet demand in south Dublin and, just before he left office, former Education Minister Joe McHugh asked officials to write to the patrons and boards of management of the 39 schools instructing them to open classes this September.

The patrons are: Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Dr Diarmuid Martin – 36 of the schools – Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin Most Rev Michael Jackson – one school – and the Irish medium body, An Foras Patrúnachta – two schools.

The schools are:

Catholic

Dominican Primary School, Convent Road, Dún Laoghaire;

Our Lady of Lourdes NS, Goldenbridge, Inchicore;

Star of the Sea, Sandymount;

Loreto Senior Primary School, Crumlin; Loreto Junior Primary School, Crumlin;

St Raphaela’s NS, Stillorgan;

St Patricks’s NS, Ballybetagh Road, Kiltiernan;

Sancta Maria CBS, Synge Street;

Our Lady of Mercy Convent School, Booterstown;

Scoil Bride, Turret Road, Palmerstown;





St Mary’s School, Greenhills Road, Tallaght;

Scoil San Treasa, The Rise, Mount Merrion;

St Joseph’s BNS, Boot Road, Clondalkin;

St Patrick GNS Ballyroan, Rathfarnham;

Scoil Naithi, Ballinteer;

Scoil Colmcille, Senior, Ballybrack;

Scoil Mhuire, Ballyboden;

Scoil Mhuire, Rathsallagh, Shankill;

St Mary’s Junior NS, Rowlagh, Clondalkin;

Scoil Iosa, Tymon Road, Tallaght;





Bishop Shanahan NS, Orwell Park, Templeogue;

St Joseph’s, Tivoli Road, Dún Laoghaire;

St Anne’s, Kilcarrig Avenue, Tallaght;

St Columbanus, Loughlinstown Drive, Dún Laoghaire;

Scoil Úna Naofa, Armagh Road, Crumlin;

City Quay NS, Gloucester Street South;

Scoil Lorcáin, Eaton Square, Monkstown;

Gaelscoil Inse Chor, Inchicore;

St Mary’s Senior NS, Rowlagh, Clondalkin;

Scoil Chaitríona, 59 Lower Baggot Street;





Our Lady’s NS St Columbanus Milltown;

St Damien’s NS, Quarry Drive, Perrystown;

Holy Trinity NS, Glencairn, Leopardstown;

St Dominic's National School Mountain Park, Tallaght;

Queen of the Angels, Wedgewood, Sandyford;

Gaelscoil Mologa, Harold’s Cross.

Church of Ireland

St Matthews NS Sandymount.

An Foras Patrúnachta

Gaelscoil Lios na nOg, Oakley Road, Ranelagh;

Gaelscoil Phadraig, Ballybrack.

The letters were sent on foot of advice from the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) , which told the minister that while progress had been made in meeting the need of children in south Dublin there was still ”insufficient special class capacity”.

Schools that resist opening special classes often argue that they have insufficient accommodation, but in these 39 cases the NCSE believes that they have space available to them that could be repurposed

The patrons and boards of management were given 14 days from June 26 – Friday July 10 – to reply to the letter and if, in their responses, they do not agree to open the classes, ultimately, the minister – now Norma Foley – has further powers available to oblige them to do so.

Legislation vesting power in the Minister for Education force schools to open special classes was enacted in 2018 this is the second time that it has been invoked. Last year Mr McHugh used the same provision of the Education Act, Section 37A, in relation to schools in Dublin 15.

Online Editors