Revealed: Our most crowded primary school classrooms

ALMOST one-in-eight pupils in primary schools in Ireland were in oversized classes last year, despite average class sizes falling to their lowest level in two decades.

Figures published by the Department of Education on enrolments at more than 3,100 primary schools around the country show one in three – a total of 1,055 – had at least one overcrowded class.

The figures come as primary schools around the country prepare to welcome pupils back into classrooms following the summer break.

An analysis of the figures by the Irish Independent reveals only 17pc of the primary pupils were in classes below the EU average of 20.

One in 20 (5pc) of all classrooms had more than 30 pupils, but they accounted for 12pc of all primary schoolchildren, Department of Education figures for the 2021/22 year reveal.

More than 66,000 children, out of a total primary population of almost 537,400, were in overcrowded classrooms. They included around 2,750 students who were in classes of 35 or more.

However, there is a strong downward trend in the overall numbers in very large classes in the past 20 years.

In 2001 – 27pc of primary pupils – more than one in four – were in classes of 30 or more.

In the most recent school year, there were more than 12,000 fewer schoolchildren in oversized classes than in the 2020/21 year.

The Government is committed to reducing class sizes and the average is now 22.8 pupils – the lowest level this century, but still the highest in the EU.

Among the 1,055 schools with at least one classroom of 30 or more pupils, there were 65 that had at least one class with 35 or more pupils.

The proliferation of large classes is more pronounced in Gaelscoileanna (Irish-language schools) outside Gaeltacht areas where 20pc of pupils are in oversized classes compared to 13pc in schools where English is the primary language of instruction.

There are 97 schools where over half of the students were in overcrowded classrooms.

Irish National Teachers Organisation general secretary John Boyle said it was “a crying shame” so many students still remain in overcrowded classrooms.

Mr Boyle described the situation as “a lingering national embarrassment”.

“Unless it is addressed quickly, it will remain a major barrier to the post-pandemic recovery needed in primary education,” he added.

Mr Boyle recalled that over 20 years ago, the then minister for education and current Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, stated that there was “no place in a modern education system for overcrowded classes”.

The Department of Education said there was a commitment to seek to make further progress in reducing pupil-teacher ratios in primary schools, with 350 new mainstream teaching posts approved for the coming school year.

A spokesperson said the staffing schedule for primary schools, which determines the allocation of teacher numbers, had been improved in both budgets in the past two years.



The overall teacher allocation to a school is a different measure than the figure used to determine average class sizes, as some teachers are appointed to specialist roles rather than to mainstream classes.

More favourable allocations to Deis urban schools will allow for a teacher for every 18 students in junior schools and for every 22 in senior schools.

The figures show Deis schools, which are located in disadvantaged areas, have smaller classes on average with only 1pc of students in Deis Urban 1 Band schools in overcrowded classrooms, compared with 13pc in non-Deis schools.



The figures show the country’s largest primary school is St Mary’s Parish Primary School, Drogheda, Co Louth which had 1,065 pupils enrolled, across 40 classrooms.

Overcrowded classes are not a problem for the smallest school in Ireland – Ballyfad National School in Ballyfad, Co Wexford – which had a solitary lone pupil in the recent school year.

How the table was compiled

The figures on class sizes are sourced from the National School Annual Census 2021/2022 which is completed by individual schools.

The figures relate to ordinary mainstream classes in mainstream primary schools only. Pupils taught in special education classes who may be partially integrated into mainstream classes are not included.

Private (fee-paying) primary schools are not included in the list.

Many schools may also be known by a variety of names with their official title often being in Irish, which would not be in common use.

For example, the local primary school in Ballyporeen, Co Tipperary, is officially known as Scoil Teampall Toinne but is listed in our database by its other name that is in common use – Ballyporeen National School.

Due to pressure of space, we have used only one version of the school name together with location details.

People should search for their local school either by the school name (Irish or English version) or area where it is based.

Read More





Read More



