Revealed: Ireland's best-performing schools - including those with 100pc record of sending students to college

Just five schools have maintained a 100pc record of sending students to third level over the past nine years as fee paying schools continue to dominate when it comes to sending students to college.

Figures compiled by the Sunday independent show which schools have consistently sent the most students to college.

They also highlight the schools that have made the biggest strides when it comes to improving their throughput to third level. Out of more than 700 schools nationwide, five have sent all of their students on to college, universities and institutes of technology since 2009 - this includes just one non-fee paying school.

By comparing the percentage of students who were admitted to a university after studying in a school with a perfect record, it is possible to distinguish which has the best track record. Figures compiled by the Sunday Independent since 2009 show Presentation Brothers College in the Mardyke, Cork, has emerged as the country’s best-performing school. It was previously the country’s best performing school in 2016 but was narrowly pipped to first place by Glenstal Abbey, Co Limerick, last year.

Now it has reinstated itself as Ireland’s top performing school. Digging deeper into the figures it is possible to see that Banagher College, Coláiste Na Sionna, in Co Offaly, is the most improved school over the past nine years.

In 2009, it sent 50pc of students on to third level but a steady rate of improvement saw 100pc of pupils go on to university or an institute of technology last year. The full details of this year’s school league tables are published tomorrow only in the print edition of Sunday Independent.

