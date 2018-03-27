Revealed: How many teachers teach subjects they are not qualified in
Almost a quarter of teachers say they teach subjects they are not qualified in, according to a survey.
The group of 23pc say they are not qualified to teach those subjects, which may not come as a surprise with well-publicised shortages of qualified staff for certain subjects.
Meanwhile, the use of smartphones in second-level classrooms is also a growing problem.
A little over half (51pc) say students checking their phones in class is a hindrance to activities and 60pc want an outright ban on phones in schools.
#HaveYourSay: Is the number of teachers (23pc) who are not qualified to teach their subject higher or lower than you expected?
Challenges around the efficient use of technology for teaching and learning are highlighted in the finding that 17pc of teachers still don't have access to high-speed broadband in the classroom.
The survey also elicited views on the topical issue of religion teaching in schools, with 54pc of teachers replying that students should have the choice to opt-out of religious education
Some 1,000 teachers replied to the questionnaire posted on the exam grinds' website Studyclix earlier this month. The survey also found 62pc of teachers said they were not in a position to buy a home within a 30-minute commute of where they work.
Irish Independent
Related Content
- 'Children under the age of 14 should not have a smart phone' - Ireland's foremost cyber safety expert
- France to bring in total ban on pupils using mobile phones in school
- Psychotherapist Stella O'Malley: 'Yesterday a girl (12) described how a boy in her class sent her an explicit pic'
- Distraught mum of cyber-bully: 'Children are not developing into normal humans'