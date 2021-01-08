Students from lower- and middle-­income backgrounds scooped up more college places in the autumn after the June 2020 Leaving Cert was replaced by calculated grades.

They were buoyed by a big rise in the number of CAO offers made to adjust for the extraordinary circumstances of 2020 when teacher assessments combined with a computer algorithm decided the grades of more than 60,000 candidates.

But some of their success came at the expense of pupils in fee-paying schools, who claimed that a last-minute change to the computer programme used to calculate grades was unfair to them.

Read More

The annual college progression tables, published yesterday, highlight a certain upset in traditional college transition patterns as a result of Covid-19.

Overall, the number of schools with at least 90pc of students progressing to third level stands at 29pc, up more than 4pc on last year.

Schools serving disadvantaged communities were among those to see some significant improvements in the proportion of students going to college, although their transfer rates were generally still below average.

However, across the 50 fee-paying schools, many of which have 100pc progression rates every year, the proportion achieving 100pc in 2020, dropped from 58pc to 52pc.

Education Minister Norma Foley is facing about 50 High Court actions as a result of student disappointment with results and/or CAO offers arising from the calculated grades system. Among them is St Kilian’s, a fee-paying German school in south Dublin, where there was widespread shock at how marks awarded by teachers – for German – were cut in the process.

The table shows that 63pc of St Kilian’s class of 2020 went on to college in Ireland, well down on the typical figure of 90pc-100pc, with many sitting the November Leaving Cert rather than taking a lower than expected CAO offer.

The lead High Court case involves a former Belvedere College Dublin student, Freddy Sherry, who is currently at hearing, and all other actions are awaiting the ­outcome of that.

At the centre of the controversy over calculated grades was the decision by Ms Foley to drop the inclusion of a school’s prior performance in the Leaving Cert from the computer programme that produced the final grades.

That followed a major controversy in the UK where calculated grades were also used in 2020 and a similar measure was seen to have a negative impact on schools serving ­disadvantaged students.

While fee-paying schools and their pupils may be feeling sore, many others, particularly in areas of disadvantage, enjoyed the relative uplift in results and how, as the tables show, that has translated into college offers.

Principals in disadvantaged areas report that it is not only about more students getting into college, but they have also seen students getting into courses that require higher points, which previously they would have missed out on, because of competition.

Calculated grades led to an across-the-board 4pc grade inflation, but while not everyone benefited, the better results raised expectations and increased competition for college places. The extra offers led to a record 49,657 CAO applicants – up about 2,500 on 2019 – accepting places this year. Whatever happens in 2021 and beyond, the events of 2020 have created a new yardstick for college progression for many schools, which they will not want reversed.

It is a coincidence that the so-called ‘league tables’ are being published at a time when doubts are emerging over the 2021 Leaving Cert, but they serve as a sharp reminder of the 2020 experience.

The Government is determined that the traditional exams will go ahead in June, but with schools plunged into another sudden and, perhaps, indefinite shut down, it is far from certain that they can proceed. The Cabinet agreed to Ms Foley’s proposal to allow Leaving Cert students three days a week face-to-face teaching from Monday.

However, they were forced into a rapid U-turn last night when teacher unions said they were instructing members not to go to school.

Current Leaving Cert candidates were out of school from March to June last year and, while they were promised a certain flexibility in their exams to reflect that disruption, unfolding events will raise stress levels.

The Irish Second-level ­Students Union (ISSU) is now seeking the views of its members through a national survey. The uncertainty about the progress of the pandemic and the consequences for education, is not the only conundrum that the Government is facing in relation to the Leaving Cert. There is also the unknown of the outcome of the calculated grades High Court actions.