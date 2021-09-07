Revealed: Every college course listed on the CAO and their 2021 points

After a record set of Leaving Cert results, the offers confirm that points for college entry have gone up across the board, with a small number of exceptions.

The CAO has issued a record 82,175 offers to 55,221 CAO applicants.

Half of the 49,358 offers for honours degree (Level 8) programmes were for the applicants’ first preference course and almost four in five were for one of their top three preferences.

While those patterns are in line with previous years, it has never happened that so many students with the highest scores didn’t get their top choice.

See below the first round points for every Level 8 and Level 6-7 course through the CAO: